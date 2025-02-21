Nayara Muñoz, the 18 -year -old who denounced being fired after being victim of sexual assault At the Zalla Rubyd Hogar -bizkaia – he has assured that he will fight “to do justice” and that no other woman has to suffer a situation similar to his. He thanked the signs of support received and urged that “women support other women” against aggressions, instead of being criticized with the victims.

“They have been hard days,” he said while he said he felt. “Fear, sadness and anger because these things happen today To women. “As he said, he began working at that bar on January 5, although it was not until two weeks later when he was discharged in Social Security.

“In my day to day I used to serve the elderly, I got along very well with all the clients and they with me,” he said. February 1, a 48 -year -old That he used to go to the bar he began to harass her, touching her and trying to kiss her in the mouth as she grabbed her: “He got into the bar to intimidate me.”

The alleged aggressor repeated that attitude a week later. On Saturday 15, Nayara reached its limit: “It only happened on Saturdays that was getting a lot of drunk and that day I said, I can’t live this more“. The man pounced on the young woman and” several clients had to give him and scold him to leave the champagne. ”

The young woman asked her to leave the premises, but he replied that she would be there until she stayed alone, even reaching threaten it In front of other people. “I closed the bar and five minutes began to take a lot of blows at the door and to scream,” he says. Nayara locked himself in the store warehouse “with an anxiety attack”: “It was horrible.”

While the man was still bumping to try, she called – without success – to the owner of the bar and her mother. Shortly after, an Ertzaintza patrol arrived, which forced the client to leave the area.

Forsaked labor

Nayara related what happened to the head of the bar: “The first thing he did was me that I am crazy and that I had to shut up For the good of the premises. “” I warned him that he was going to report it and warned me that it would have consequences, “he says.

In the rapid trial held after the complaint of sexual assault, “both the judge and the prosecutor” told him that “it was not a slight crime, but that it is a serious crime,” she explains herself. One was issued Victim Protection Order so that the denounced could not approach or communicate with her, in addition to assuring her that an investigation would be opened in this regard.

Nayara came with that resolution to see his boss who, again, expressed his anger for the complaint and told him that he was going to fire her. “Do you prefer to lose a client who is a sexual aggressor, who will continue to create problems with other employees or lose your employee?” The young woman questioned.

The victim insists that he will try to “get to the end” to avoid that both sexual assault and dismissal, They are unpunished. The young woman’s family has summoned a demonstration in Zalla on March 4 to repulse for what happened.