One of the most important innovations of the development package that the Mercedes had predicted for the Austin Grand Prix was rejected by the Federation, but that does not mean that we will not see it again. The Brackley team, in fact, is evaluating the pros and cons of a further modification of the front wing with the five flow deviators (considered too large by the FIA ​​in Austin), in order to legalize it and bring it to the next appointments or in 2023. Everything revolves around the developments allowed by the budget cap – a topic of no small importance, especially at this time – and how much the investment is worth compared to the expected results.

Team principal Toto Wolff admitted that the projects on the wing have not been shelved: “We are working on the front wing and the possibility of making it work. I don’t want to go into details because we were thinking of putting it on the track and we had an exchange with the FIA, so maybe we have to make some changes here and there, but nothing is decided yet.“, The Austrian said in Austin. “A few weeks ago, this was a circuit where we shouldn’t have been fast, then we brought the update and ended up six tenths of a second behind in qualifying. Lewis could have taken another two tenths off his time, and being four tenths off pole would have been a very solid result, also considering the weak points in the chassis of the car.“.

Mercedes had also brought a ‘revised rear wing and a new bottom, refined along the side edge and in the Venturi channel grille to generate more load: two novelties that evidently worked for the Brackley house, considering Lewis Hamilton’s second place and George Russell’s fifth. For the (former) dominators of Formula 1, the updates are in any case study experiments in a 2023 key.