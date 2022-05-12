Draghi-Mattarella, tension on the date of the vote. Everything passes from the advance of the 2023 Budget Law to this summer

As hidden as it is sensational. According to what appears to Affaritaliani.itan unprecedented tug-of-war is taking place between Quirinale and Palazzo Chigi on the conclusion of the legislature and on the date of the next political elections. Everything starts from the indiscretion that the Prime Minister – as confirmed by various sources of the majority – would have given a mandate to the Ministry of Economy and Finance of anticipate the Budget Law for 2023.

Basically, Mario Draghi it seems that it no longer intends to issue decrees for various aid related to the consequences of the war in Ukraine, but to concentrate everything in the maneuver (pension reform excluded) to be written to the Mef by June and to be approved in Parliament before the summer break scheduled around 8-10 August. Officially, the majority explain, the reason is accounting, a sort of “game“on the balances in order to have more funds available to support families and businesses, especially given the expensive energy emergency.

The afterthought, however, is that the premier is tired, more and more tired, of his quarrelsome majority (the latest example is the controversy of the M5S on the lack of intervention in the classroom before leaving for the United States and first the revolt of the Center-right on the reform of the land registry) and with the Budget Law already made in the summer it could easily leave in September – thus guaranteeing the pension even to the first-appointed parliamentarians – and then go to the polls in the second half of October. Too bad that, again according to reports from sources of the majority, the Head of State Sergio Mattarella disagree at all.

Not only does he not want that Dragons leave ahead of time, but, given the international situation, the tail of Covid and the economic difficulties, with inflation that will be felt especially towards the end and the increase in rates by the ECB, Mattarella would like the next political elections to be held at the end of May next year instead of between the end of February and the beginning of March 2023. In practice, extending to the maximum, obviously within the limits of what is allowed by Constitution, the stay of Draghi at Palazzo Chigi. For now we are at the beginning of the process, but slowly the foundations could be laid for a season of tensions between Quirinale and Palazzo Chigi. Tensions, as mentioned, unprecedented and in some ways sensational.

