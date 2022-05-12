Since discovering cancer, Fedez has completely changed his view on money and the value they have in life.

Since the beginning of this year, the life of the singer Fedez it is no longer the same. In fact, he discovered that he had pancreatic cancer, which forced him to hospitalization and a very delicate operation. This unpleasant episode, the singer explained, made him change his mind about many things, including the value he gave to money before and what he gives it now.

Singer, entrepreneur, influencer, loving husband and father and so on and so forth. Fedez, at the age of 33, was able to carve out a important place in the world.

One of the latest experiments he did is called “Wild Moss”And it is a format that is broadcast on the platform Twitch. In each episode, the rapper, his friends and guests face discussions on the most disparate topics.

But the chats often involve him too, who never spares himself in saying the his thought.

In the last episode, with him and the now inseparable Luis Sal there was the friend and rapper Lazza.

Among the many speeches, the one related to money and to the value that each one gives him. Precisely, even Fedez himself wanted to say about him.

Fedez’s relationship with money

The rapper explained that the latest events that have happened to him in life, inevitably meaning the disease and the fear it causes, have made him change his mind about the value of money.

Before I had a tumor, I had a goal, it was to reach 200 million. Now I don’t give a damn anymore. I told myself it makes no sense and do you know why? Because you suppose you get to 200, then you always want more, then it’s 300, then 400. Then you get to the billion and in any case you realize that that’s not the end.

It is clear that now his focus is increasingly focused on his family, his wife Chiara and their children Leone and Vittoria, who especially lately he never leaves.

The singer’s social profiles are full of pictures and videos of his children and, for the moment, he has also stopped posting updates regarding his illness and the treatments he faces.