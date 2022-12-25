A bus crash in British Columbia, Canada, left more than 50 people injured, David Ibe, the governor of Canada’s westernmost province, said on Twitter late Saturday.
Canadian media reported that 53 people were taken to hospital after the accident near Kelowna. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident.
“I am shocked and saddened by the news that a bus has been involved in a serious accident (in the area) between Merritt and Kelowna at the Okanagan Connection,” Ibe wrote on Twitter. In order to treat people and keep them safe.
