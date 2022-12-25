A large part of the children and grandchildren of the former Brazilian soccer player Edson Arantes do Nascimento “Pele” They spent Christmas night in the hospital where the three-time world champion has been admitted for almost a month, at a time when his delicate state of health is a reason for care and concern

“Almost everyone,” he said. Kely Nascimento, one of the daughters of what many consider to be the best soccer player of all time, posting a photo on her Instagram account in the early hours of this Sunday morning in which she appears together with her brothers and her mother in the hospital room where Pelé was hospitalized on November 29.

In the image are the wife of the “king”Marcia Aoki, his three eldest children, including the exporter Edinho, who arrived on Saturday at sao pauloand some of the grandchildren, but the bed in which Pelé is under intensive care does not appear.

“Almost everyone. Merry Christmas. Thank you, love, togetherness, family… The essence of Christmas. We thank all of you for all the love and light you direct our way. In this crazy and amazing life, I would be nothing without them. Today and always: Merry Christmas, happy everything,” Nascimento said in his publication.

No medical news

One of the last to arrive was edinhoexporter of Saints and current coach of the club londrinawhose professional commitments only allowed him to go to the hospital on Saturday.

The state of health of the 82-year-old ex-soccer player has been attracting attention in Brazil since last Wednesday, when the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo reported a worsening colon cancer that was diagnosed in 2021 and said that

Pele is receiving care related to “kidney and heart dysfunctions.”

Pelé’s family accompanied him at Christmas. Photo: Kely Do Nascimento’s Instagram

Pelé was hospitalized to evaluate a change in the chemotherapy treatment he had been receiving since the colon tumor was detected in September last year.

Days later, the hospital reported that it was also treating him for a respiratory infection that, according to his daughters, he suffered as a result of a covid-19 infection.

EFE