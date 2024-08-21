Back on track

In the last few days the official announcement of the surprising Andrea Dovizioso’s return to the saddle of a MotoGPvice-world champion in the top class with Ducati in the three-year period 2017-2019 behind the then untouchable Marc Marquez. The centaur from Forlì has in fact agreed to ride as a test rider for Yamaha in the private tests organized by the Iwata factory on the Misano circuit yesterday and today as part of the new rules on concessions for the manufacturers that are most in need of development.

Motegi Suggestion

The site Speedweek.com However, he revealed that the Japanese giant, desperately seeking a turnaround after the extremely negative results that have been arriving with worrying continuity for over two years now, would Dovi was also offered the chance to race as a wildcard at Motegiin Japan, next October 6th.

No competitions

The Italian, however, who in Motegi in 2017 obtained perhaps the best victory of his career, beating Marc Marquez in a spectacular duel in the rain, has declined the offer. “I am happy to help Yamaha become competitive again, but I will not take part in a race weekend again.“, confirmed Dovizioso, as reported by the Swiss website.