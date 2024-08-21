Meanwhile, the search for the two missing continues, at this point the last of the six total who could not be found immediately.

Two bodies among the six missing were recovered, then extracted from the water where they had remained trapped, taken down from the hull of the Bayesan. In these last minutes, moreover, two other missing people were also identified by divers inside the wreck.

There sailboat sank on Monday, in the very early hours of the morning, off Porticello (Palermo). The two bodies found inside the vessel, as far as we know at the moment, belong to two men.

The two corpses transported to shore by a fire brigade patrol boat and a coast guard boat. They are currently in the area set up for identification operations, where the magistrates of the Termini Imerese prosecutor’s office are present.

The two more bodies identified are still on board the sailing ship, trapped like the other missing, inside the hull, between the cabins and the rooms of the luxury yacht. In the meantime, the search continues for the two missing, at this point the last of the six total who could not be found immediately. The main objective remains to reach the cabins, although several entrances are blocked.

The difficulties of the rescue are exacerbated by the depth at which the vessel is located and by its position on its starboard side. Among the missing, awaiting identification, were the British tycoon Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, the chairman of Morgan Stanley International Jonathan Bloomer and his wife Anne Elizabeth Judith Bloomer, the lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife Nada.

According to Federico Pavan, a student at the University of Venice who coordinates the collection of reports on storm damage In Italy, it is not yet clear whether the Porticello shipwreck was caused by a tornado, i.e. a column of air associated with a cumulonimbus, or by a downburstthat is, strong linear gusts of wind that have to do with a thunderstorm.

The filming of the cameras surveillance, satellite images and media testimonies support both hypotheses. Some witnesses speak of a “waterspout” and videos showing very strong gusts of wind. Nicola Carlon, co-founder of Pretemp and meteorologist, emphasizes that in Sicily the damage caused by tornadoes is “more frequent than in the rest of Italy”. We are talking about a percentage of 27% of the total damage caused by wind. Furthermore, on the island there are an average of “38 waterspouts per year”.