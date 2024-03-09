Llaneros was armed with the idea of ​​fighting for the Women's League title and among its reinforcements there is a luxury player: goalkeeper Sandra Sepúlveda, starter for many years in the Colombian women's national team.

Although he has recently lost his position in the National Team with Catalina Pérez, first, and recently, in the W Gold Cup, with Natalia Giraldo, his experience continues to be key for the coaching staff, now headed by Angelo Marsiglia.

Being concentrated with the National Team, Sepúlveda had not returned to work with her new team. But upon her arrival in Villavicencio, the goalkeeper has been a victim of thieves on two occasions.

Sandra Sepúlveda (center), with María Camila Reyes (left) and Catalina Usme (right). Photo:Colombian Football Federation

This is how Sandra Sepúlveda was robbed twice

The person who made the complaint was the president of Llaneros, Juan Carlos Trujillo, who said that, first, Sandra's cell phone was stolen, and then, her personal belongings were taken from her car.

The worst thing about the case, according to Trujillo's complaint, is that the two robberies took place around the Bello Horizonte Rey Pelé stadium in Villavicencio.

“Was it with the stones of the work? We need more coherence,” Trujillo wrote in his X account, complaining about the situation that Sepúlveda experienced.

This is how the president of Llaneros, Juan Carlos Trujillo, denounced the robberies of Sandra Sepúlveda. Photo:X: @presitrujillo

Sepúlveda debuts this Saturday with Llaneros in the match against Deportivo Pasto, which is played at the Santiago de las Atalayas stadium in Yopal. It should be remembered that the one in Villavicencio is under renovation.

At 33 years old, Sandra has played for Junior de Barranquilla, Deportivo Cali and Independiente Medellín before signing with Llaneros. She has played 52 games with this Saturday and reached a final, in 2019, with DIM, which they lost against América.

