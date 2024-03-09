This Saturday Guillermo Ochoa He took the field as a starter with the Salernitana in order to dispute his 300th match in European history. This distinction came along with another record that has once again marked his career and that is having already allowed a thousand goals at the club level.

The Mexican goalkeeper faced the team Cagliari in a duel that promised to be very even, but that only happened before the match started, since after that those in 13th place went on top of last-place Salernitana to give them a rout that would end with a 4-2 and a another defeat for the Salerno team.

With this result the Salernitana is practically condemned to relegation at the end of the season. They are currently located in the last position of the general table of Serie A with only 14 points, they are very far from the salvation zone a few weeks before the end of the season.

Guillermo Ochoa reached 300 games in Europe | Photo: X Salernitana

Guillermo Ochoa celebrates 300 matches in Europe

His path in Europe began in 2011 when Guillermo Ochoa decided to leave his stay in the Liga MX with Club América to go play in France with the Ajacció where he helped the team stay in Ligue 1 for a few seasons but over time

It fell back to the Second Division having played a total of 116 games.

His great performance despite the loss of the category allowed other clubs in other leagues to notice him, that was the case of Malaga of Spain who signed him in 2014, although he would not have a good time with the Spanish team where he only played 19 duels. In the same League he found a new team and was the Grenade with whom he could have more continuity and came to

add a total of 39 meetings.

Guillermo Ochoa had a stint in Spanish football | Photo: Jam Media

In 2017 his career sent him to Belgium where he signed with the Liege Standard where it was one of his most outstanding participations playing European competitions and where he was able to play 86 games and reach 260 games.

After that he had a pause in his count in Europe, this since he returned to Mexico, but in 2023 he returned to Europe to play with the Salernitana where he already added 40 games and thus reached the acclaimed 300 games.