To the delight of all fans, after a long wait Netflix recently released a new trailer dedicated to Season 2 of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, video through which the release date of the work was also confirmed.

In case you don’t know it, the production was born thanks to the collaboration between Valve and Netflix, two important companies that have worked hard to transform the well-known multiplayer video game DOTA 2 in an anime. In this sense, the animation work was carried out by the MIR study, famous for having already worked on important works such as The Legend of Korra And The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The first season of the series made its debut in spring 2021 and managed to establish itself as such a hit in the eyes of fans that Valve and Netflix immediately confirmed the arrival of a second season, scheduled for 2022.

Going into more detail, Season 2 of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, after being unveiled to the public with a release scheduled for a generic 2022, thanks to this trailer it is now officially expected worldwide on Netflix for January 18, 2022, which means there are only a few days left for release.

The trailer through which the happy news was communicated showcases several prominent characters and some useful events to get an idea of ​​what the second season of DOTA: Dragon’s Blood aims to offer, between wars to the death, political intrigues and adrenaline-charged battles.

For all those who have not yet launched into the first season and therefore did not know what to expect, the work identifies itself as a fantasy adventure in which the deeds of Davion are narrated, a famous Dragon Knight dedicated to erasing the scourge at any cost. The encounter with a powerful and ancient eldwurm, however, will lead our intrepid knight to face a succession of events far greater and more dangerous than one could ever have imagined.