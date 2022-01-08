Tomorrow (9) the reapplication of the National High School Exam (Enem) 2021 begins. form. Persons deprived of liberty or under socio-educational measures that include deprivation of liberty (Enem PPL) also take the exam.

In this edition, the candidates enrolled in Enem 2020 who were entitled to exemption from the registration fee and did not attend the tests that year also take the tests. According to the exam rules, they would lose the right not to pay the fee, but due to the pandemic, by decision of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), these candidates had a new registration deadline for Enem 2021 and the exemption again guaranteed.

According to the Anísio Teixeira National Institute of Educational Studies and Research (Inep), more than 340,000 candidates are registered for the tests on January 9 and 16. Of these, 54,231 are enrolled in the Enem PPL, which has been applied since 2010 by Inep, in partnership with the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, through the National Penitentiary Department (Depen).

In addition to them, there are 280,145 participants who had the guaranteed exemption rate. Added to them, according to Inep, are those enrolled in the reapplication, 6,986 participants who were harmed in some way in the regular application. Among them are the cases of students harmed due to Police operation that took place in São Gonçalo, Rio de Janeiro. Inep states that all requests were approved.

The exam will be applied in 4,618 test locations, 1,435 for the Enem PPL, 2,249 for exempt participants who registered after a new opportunity and 934 for the reapplication of those who had the application accepted. Regarding the application team, there are 54,053 people involved, 10,470 for the Enem PPL, 40,315 for those exempt from the Enem 2020 and 3,268 for the reapplication.

Measures against covid-19

Participants should be aware of the security rules to prevent the transmission of covid-19. The use of a face mask covering the nose and mouth is mandatory throughout the tests.

The participant can take a bottle of liquid or gel alcohol. The product will also be available in all rooms. It is also allowed to wear transparent or semi-transparent gloves during the tests. All these equipment and hygiene items will be inspected. It is also recommended that each participant bring their own bottle of water for consumption.

In case of symptoms equivalent to covid-19, in the week before or on the eve of the application, the orientation is for the registrant not to attend the test site.

Evidences

As in the regular Enem, participants will take four objective tests of 180 questions on two Sundays, with 45 questions in each area of ​​knowledge: languages, human sciences, natural sciences, in addition to the writing test.

The regular Enem was applied on November 21 and 28, 2021, both in print and digital format. In all, more than 2.1 million candidates across the country took the tests.

The regular Enem and reapplication tests are comparable, since the questions are taken from the national item bank and also because Enem uses, in the correction, the so-called item response theory. These factors allow candidates who have taken different exams to be evaluated according to the same criteria and to compete for places at universities.

Enem selects students for public higher education vacancies, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu), for scholarships in private institutions, through the University for All Program (ProUni), and serves as a parameter for the Student Financing Fund (Fies). The results can also be used to enter Portuguese educational institutions that have an agreement with Inep.

Check out Agência Brasil’s coverage of Enem 2021:

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food voucher: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia the easternmost aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger hits and knocks out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe vera gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?