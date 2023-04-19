In a new installment of ‘Dossier Venezuela’, the difficult situation that students from public universities in this country are facing.

Nicolás Maduro appointed Tibisay Lucena as Minister for Higher Education in 2021, however, a malignant tumor in the pelvic region ended his life in April 2023.

The students, mainly affected, they had made several calls before the management carried out by Lucena as Minister of Education: “It is a shame for the Venezuelan universities, if you pretend that you are going to manage the institutions as the CNE managed, you are very wrong,” said a spokesperson for the student body.

It should be noted that in Venezuela there are 21 public universities, most of which are abandoned. In the images captured by the journalists of Dossier Venezuela, the high state of abandonment of the UCV is observed.

“On July 2, 2021, a fire occurred that was recorded at the school of political studies and to date the firefighters are carrying out studies to determine if the fire was caused by the deterioration of the university or if there were other causes.”

In the images you can see the lack of a roof, doors and several desks piled up and abandoned in the institution.

Added to this, the lack of payment in teachers’ salaries is denounced, since some teachers have very low salaries and even assure that many teach by vocation. It is estimated that 190,000 students dropped out between 2021 and 2022.

