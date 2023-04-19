Donnie Yaipen, son of one of the founders of the Hermanos Yaipén group, shook social networks by confirming his departure from the northern band to start his solo career on April 17. Through a statement, the Peruvian singer commented on the details of his decision. “They were more than two decades of a lot of effort, happiness, trips, recordings, sunrises and a lot of music.“, reads the first part of the message. Now, the cumbiambero longs to spread his wings and have his own name.

“My stage in Hermanos Yaipén has culminated to be able to fulfill my dreams as an independent artist, focus on my artistic career, start building a future for my family and, above all, grow professionally. From now on I have completed my work stage in the orchestra, closing the work relationship but not the family one”, he emphasized. Also, she said that she takes the best memories and wishes them the best.

Donnie Yaipén leaves the family orchestra after twenty years of work. Photo: Instagram

Donnie Yaipén became a father for the third time

In April 2022, Donnie Yaipén revealed that his partner was expecting their third baby and first boy, whom he called Julián. “With great emotion we want to tell you that we will be parents. And that we are very happy to be able to share this news with you, which was very exciting for our families,” he wrote on his Instagram account.

Donnie Yaipen and his wife. Photo: Instagram

Donnie Yaipén shares his memories with the Yaipén Brothers

The norteño musician Donnie Yaipén published his memories with the family group on his social networks. There he can be seen in various concerts throughout the national territory and always looking proud to be part of one of the most successful cumbia bands in Peru.

The founders of Los Hermanos Yaipén with their children. Photo: Instagram

Hermanos Yaipén: this was the return of Angelo Fukuy

Angelo Fukuy was one of the most representative musicians in the Hermanos Yaipén group, which is why his departure caused a stir among fans. In March of this 2023, the singer surprised the attendees at a concert in Piura by joining his former colleagues to sing one of the most successful songs with his melodious voice. The incident went viral on social media.

Hermanos Yaipén: Jonathan Rojas reveals why he left the group

Jonathan Rojas is one of the cumbiamberos who has obtained the most exposure and continued his career after leaving the Yaipén Brothers. However, in an interview with Carlos Orozco revealed that he did not get the support he thought from Walter and Javier Yaipen.

“I wanted to grow, I was little by little giving pulse to this career and then I felt like, on the one hand, Walter did not give me that support (…) I did not want to renew because I already had proposals on the other hand in what is television, to enter a program. And at one point, Walter had his reasons why he didn’t want me to go,” Rojas said.

Marco Antonio Guerrero reveals why he was fired from Group 5

In the first decade of the 2000s, Marco Antonio Guerrero was one of the tails in Grupo 5, however, the musician did not know how to approach fame and money and for this reason he ended up being fired from the norteño band. He thus confessed it in an interview with Carlos Orozco.

“I behaved badly and with just reason I did not return. ‘Chico’ kicked me out because he was saturated with my tardiness, he was very careless, he drove me crazy (earning more money), he wasn’t aware. I didn’t even enjoy it, I wasn’t living in the moment. I think that happens to many people who are not prepared, but it is something that the years teach you, “he revealed.

Why was Donnie Yaipén canceled on social networks?

At the beginning of 2023, the singer Donnie Yaipén was no stranger to the protests that were shaking the country due to the vacancy of President Dina Boluarte, which is why he decided to send a message of peace and unity through the song “To cry elsewhere “, changing the letter. This gesture was not accepted by the users, who considered that the musician was not empathetic with the protesters.

“No more Group 5 in a Yarita Lizeth country”, “Instead of condemning Dina Boluarte, she uses phrases that express racism and paternalism towards those who protest. She minimizes popular demands and the criteria of protesters,” reads one of the comments.

