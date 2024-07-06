Tabasco, Mexico.- Employees of Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) and subcontracted companies were evacuated from the Olmeca Refinery in Dos Bocas, Tabasco, due to a report of a gas leak at the facilities.

The evacuation of this site located in the Municipality of Paraíso began shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. According to sources, those in charge were alerted about a hydrogen sulfide leak.

“A line burst and they are evacuating the personnel. We are still inside evacuating the personnel,” said an informant.

This Saturday, the “Installation, Testing and Commissioning of the Gas and Fire System in the Olmeca Refinery Laboratory Building, Dos Bocas, Tabasco” was carried out at the refinery, a project contracted to a private company with the objective of precisely detecting gas leaks.

Fire alarms, spotlights and fire suppression networks were installed at the site and were reportedly activated this afternoon.

Employees captured images of a column of what they said was gas and smoke.

Although Pemex officials are working on the site, there is still no official version of what happened.

This is not the first incident to occur at the Olmeca Refinery in Dos Bocas. On June 21, 2023, an explosion was recorded which, according to the version given at that time by the Ministry of Energy, was caused by the burning of the tires of a pipe, and no one was injured.