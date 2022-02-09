The governor of the State of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB),

classified the meeting that took place this Tuesday, 8, in Brasília, with

representatives of the tucana wing against the choice of its name

as a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSDB

as a “dinner of the defeated”. In an interview with Radio

Eldorado on the morning of this Wednesday, 9th, Doria also stated that

the “PSDB is bigger than five people”.

Legendary chiefs such as deputy Aécio Neves (MG), the

Senator Tasso Jereissati (CE), former Senator José Aníbal (SP) and

even Governor Eduardo Leite (RS), defeated in

party caucuses last year, gathered at the ex-

minister Pimenta da Veiga to debate alternatives to the name of

Doria, which remains stagnant in research, such as support for

Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS).

“It was a dinner for losers, with all due respect. All of them

were defeated in the preliminaries. I understand that in public life, and

also in private life, you have to understand victories and

defeats. I had, circumstantially, a victory in the preliminaries

of the PSDB, but I had the greatness to greet Eduardo Leite

and all those who politely supported him. not me

it seems that five people sitting at a dinner party can

represent the PSDB. PSDB is bigger than five people

who represented the defeated there”, he said.

The governor stressed that he won the selection process

internal party with the support of politicians with mandates, such as

deputies, senators and mayors, but also with the support of

affiliates. “You have to have greatness in victory and defeat. This is

a teaching of life. I will not make opposition or greater

considerations of a dinner of five people who understand

that a defeat should not be assimilated. The correct and the way

noble is you joining forces around a party that is bigger

than these five people who had dinner in Brasília.”

According to Doria, the Brazilian population is not yet

worried about this year’s election. According to him, this

should only take place in August, with applications

made official and the campaign on the street. “Research at the moment is

mere punctual and circumstantial portraits that do not reflect a

reality that will be pointed out by the population closest

of the electoral process. People are now worried

with your health, with your job, with your salary and with

food on the plate. They are not worried about the election.”

New round of the Genial/Quaest voting intent poll

for the 2022 presidential race announced this Wednesday

shows a still challenging scenario for the so-called ‘third

via’. In different scenarios of stimulated research, Lula (PT)

appears with 45% to 47%, followed by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who

has 23% to 26%. Moro and Ciro recorded 7% to 9% of the

voting intentions. André Janones (Avante) and João Doria

(PSDB) registered 2% to 3%. Simone Tebet (MDB), 1%.

Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) and Felipe d’Avila (Novo) did not score.

Asked how he intends to change his low level of

intention of votes, Doria was resilient and said that this

will occur when he can really dedicate himself to the pre-campaign,

From April. “Campaigning, dialoguing with the

population, having a debate, doing what a campaign

predict. It takes tenacity, determination, the ability to

dialogue and present a good government. The government of São Paulo

is an honest government, transformative and even the staunch

opponents recognize this. A government that took care of

poverty and health, who brought the vaccine, who made the reforms

administrative and fiscal and social security reform. a government

that treats people well, especially the most vulnerable, and that

does not steal public money.”

Lula-Alckmin Plate

Despite initially refusing to comment on the possible

Lula-Alckmin, the governor spoke about the possibility with

a tone of regret and incomprehension. Distant from the

2018 presidential campaign, in which Doria was elected to

command the State with the catchphrase “Bolsodoria”, the toucan

stated that he “has not lost respect for Alckmin (who cast him

in 2016), but who is “saddened” by his current political position.

“I regret the position of the former governor of São Paulo, for whom

I didn’t lose respect, even with this decision to be

linked to Lula. Someone he himself fought along

33 years old as a good public man in the PSDB. Me

saddens the fact that he is by Lula’s side. I will be from

other side and, as a candidate, I will fight Lula and all those who

are by his side,” he said.

Doria said it was incomprehensible that someone who, in her

evaluation, has contributed to stealing public money, which

used the phrase ‘the ends justify the means’, wishing to return to power

to command Petrobras again. “Although Lula has

made politics for the humblest, for me the ends do not

justify the means”, concluded the toucan.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

