The governor of the State of São Paulo, João Doria (PSDB),
classified the meeting that took place this Tuesday, 8, in Brasília, with
representatives of the tucana wing against the choice of its name
as a pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic by the PSDB
as a “dinner of the defeated”. In an interview with Radio
Eldorado on the morning of this Wednesday, 9th, Doria also stated that
the “PSDB is bigger than five people”.
Legendary chiefs such as deputy Aécio Neves (MG), the
Senator Tasso Jereissati (CE), former Senator José Aníbal (SP) and
even Governor Eduardo Leite (RS), defeated in
party caucuses last year, gathered at the ex-
minister Pimenta da Veiga to debate alternatives to the name of
Doria, which remains stagnant in research, such as support for
Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS).
“It was a dinner for losers, with all due respect. All of them
were defeated in the preliminaries. I understand that in public life, and
also in private life, you have to understand victories and
defeats. I had, circumstantially, a victory in the preliminaries
of the PSDB, but I had the greatness to greet Eduardo Leite
and all those who politely supported him. not me
it seems that five people sitting at a dinner party can
represent the PSDB. PSDB is bigger than five people
who represented the defeated there”, he said.
The governor stressed that he won the selection process
internal party with the support of politicians with mandates, such as
deputies, senators and mayors, but also with the support of
affiliates. “You have to have greatness in victory and defeat. This is
a teaching of life. I will not make opposition or greater
considerations of a dinner of five people who understand
that a defeat should not be assimilated. The correct and the way
noble is you joining forces around a party that is bigger
than these five people who had dinner in Brasília.”
According to Doria, the Brazilian population is not yet
worried about this year’s election. According to him, this
should only take place in August, with applications
made official and the campaign on the street. “Research at the moment is
mere punctual and circumstantial portraits that do not reflect a
reality that will be pointed out by the population closest
of the electoral process. People are now worried
with your health, with your job, with your salary and with
food on the plate. They are not worried about the election.”
New round of the Genial/Quaest voting intent poll
for the 2022 presidential race announced this Wednesday
shows a still challenging scenario for the so-called ‘third
via’. In different scenarios of stimulated research, Lula (PT)
appears with 45% to 47%, followed by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), who
has 23% to 26%. Moro and Ciro recorded 7% to 9% of the
voting intentions. André Janones (Avante) and João Doria
(PSDB) registered 2% to 3%. Simone Tebet (MDB), 1%.
Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD) and Felipe d’Avila (Novo) did not score.
Asked how he intends to change his low level of
intention of votes, Doria was resilient and said that this
will occur when he can really dedicate himself to the pre-campaign,
From April. “Campaigning, dialoguing with the
population, having a debate, doing what a campaign
predict. It takes tenacity, determination, the ability to
dialogue and present a good government. The government of São Paulo
is an honest government, transformative and even the staunch
opponents recognize this. A government that took care of
poverty and health, who brought the vaccine, who made the reforms
administrative and fiscal and social security reform. a government
that treats people well, especially the most vulnerable, and that
does not steal public money.”
Lula-Alckmin Plate
Despite initially refusing to comment on the possible
Lula-Alckmin, the governor spoke about the possibility with
a tone of regret and incomprehension. Distant from the
2018 presidential campaign, in which Doria was elected to
command the State with the catchphrase “Bolsodoria”, the toucan
stated that he “has not lost respect for Alckmin (who cast him
in 2016), but who is “saddened” by his current political position.
“I regret the position of the former governor of São Paulo, for whom
I didn’t lose respect, even with this decision to be
linked to Lula. Someone he himself fought along
33 years old as a good public man in the PSDB. Me
saddens the fact that he is by Lula’s side. I will be from
other side and, as a candidate, I will fight Lula and all those who
are by his side,” he said.
Doria said it was incomprehensible that someone who, in her
evaluation, has contributed to stealing public money, which
used the phrase ‘the ends justify the means’, wishing to return to power
to command Petrobras again. “Although Lula has
made politics for the humblest, for me the ends do not
justify the means”, concluded the toucan.
