Sinaloa.- In an exciting match, the Dorados de Sinaloa team entered the quarterfinal round of the 2022 season of the Third Division Professional Soccerafter thrashing Leones FC 3-0 this afternoon in the fishbowl

The Sinaloa squad recovered from the 1-0 defeat suffered in the first leg, and with a 3-1 aggregate they won the tie in the round of 16. El Pez expects a rival for the quarter round, which he will meet in the next few hours.

The big fish, current champion of the circuit, went out with everything in search of matching the global, and he did it just after 12 minutes. Rodrigo Reyes, defense of lions fcput his hand in his area, the referee scored a penalty and the person in charge of making it effective was the captain of the Pez, Orlando Tirado, who deceived the goalkeeper by charging it to the left side.

Dorados de Sinaloa reached the 4th finals of the Third Division | Photo: Courtesy

The Sinaloa team took the lead in the aggregate in the 80th minute with a shot from the crescent by Brahiam Félix, the rival goalkeeper managed to hit the ball but it did not prevent it from going into the back of the net for the 2-0 Fish. And in compensation fell the third Sinaloense goal, with which they signed the pass to the quarterfinals. Jorge Zazueta he charged a penalty from ‘panenka’ at 93′, making it 3-0 for Dorados.

We recommend you read

El Gran Pez remains in the fight for the title of the Third Division, and what is a fact is that they will close the quarterfinal round at home.