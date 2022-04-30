Medellín and Nacional tied goalless in a classic that practically gave the Reds the classification for the semi-finals of the League, but in which those led by Julio Comesaña could not beat a rival who played 30 minutes with nine players. .

The DIM, with the public in its favor at the Polideportivo Sur de Envigado, had no aim to achieve a victory that has been elusive in these duels since 2018: there are already 11 classics without winning.

Medellín came out with intensity to submit his rival and after 5 minutes he generated the first approach with a shot by Andrés Ricaurte from outside the area that went wide.

At 11 minutes, a cross from Bryan Castrillón failed to make it through to Luciano Pons. At 15, Angulo had the first for Nacional, but his shot from the left sector went wide. A minute later through Javier Méndez in a double chance, Medellín had the first goal of the match. Then, Andrés Ricaurte had another approach, but he went wide of the purslane goal.

In the 27th minute, Giovanni Moreno scored after a collective play from the right sector. However, referee Edilson Ariza, after the VAR check, annulled Dorlan Pabón’s offside play, who made the pass to Gio.

Medellín returned to the attack and at minute 33, Bryan Castrillón with a counterattack, again put danger on the visiting goal. The game ended in the first half with intensity and dominance for Medellín,

Giovanni Moreno was expelled at 11 of the second stage for a double warning, after a strong foul on Víctor Moreno.

Then, at 20, Dorlan Pabón was expelled for elbowing Juan Guillermo Arboleda, who was left with a cut on his eyebrow. Judge Edilson Ariza showed him the second yellow card.

Despite having two fewer players, Nacional held up well, despite Medellín’s dominance.

On the next date, Deportivo Independiente Medellín visits Jaguares in Montería, while Atlético Nacional hosts Deportivo Pereira at Atanasio.

Juan Camilo Alvarez Serrano

FUTBOLRED Correspondent

Medellin

On Twitter: @juanchoserran8

