Since 1 January 2024, after Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna, Veneto has also approved the use of the Move In system, a black box that measures the distances traveled by polluting vehicles and allows their circulation in limited traffic areas (ZTL ) within a pre-established annual kilometer limit based on the environmental class of the vehicle. Move In has been active since October 1, 2022 to Milan where the Euro 5 diesel cars they cannot circulateinside Area Bwhich represents 72% of the Milanese territory.

Thousands of motorists with the most polluting cars (Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5) have annual thresholds of km available to enter the restricted traffic zones of the cities of Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Veneto subject to traffic blocks . There Move In black box allows you to have a kilometric threshold, a number of km per year to travel within the restricted traffic zones. For vehicles Euro 5 dieselthe threshold is 2,000 km per year. Move In is a black box adopted by Lombardy region, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna and Veneto to enter cities affected by traffic blocks.

MoVe In Area B Milan, Lombardy, Piedmont, Emilia Romagna, Veneto

MoVe In it means monitoring of polluting vehicles. It’s about an experimental project launched by the Lombardy Region for Area B of Milan and for some areas of Lombardy. Subsequently also the Region Piedmontthe city of TurinL’Emilia Romagna and now Veneto have also joined the Move In project.

Map of Area B Milan

In fact, through the installation of a black box, the movements of the devices are monitored vehicles powered by Euro 0, 1, 2 petrol and Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 dieselwhich fall into the blocks foreseen in Area B, in Lombardy, Piedmont and Emilia Romagna.

MoVe In black box how it works

The vehicle registered with MoVe In can circulate freely in any time slotup to a maximum of km/year established based on its type and environmental class. A black box, installed on the vehicle, allows you to detect the real distances traveled through the satellite connection to a dedicated technological infrastructure. Plus the device measures all journeys via satellite 24 hours a dayincluding those that take place outside the time slots and days affected by the bans (Monday to Friday from 7.30am to 7.30pm).

How the MoVe black box works In VIDEO

Activating the MoVe In service involves renouncing the exceptions normally provided for Area B for all categories of vehicles:

50 days of access and dynamic circulation to be carried out within 12 months from the date of first access to the ZTL Area B

of access and dynamic circulation to be carried out within 12 months from the date of first access to the ZTL Area B 25 days of access and dynamic circulation per year reserved for residents of Milan and companies with operational headquarters in Milan

of access and dynamic circulation per year reserved for residents of Milan and companies with operational headquarters in Milan 5 days of access and dynamic circulation per year reserved for non-residents in Milan and for companies that do not have an operational headquarters in Milan.

MoVe In km diesel cars Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

In practice, citizens own cars Euro 0 petrol and Euro 0, 1, 2, 3 and 4 Diesel will be able to install one black box (black-box), which will allow you to monitor the distances, taking into account the actual use of the vehicle and the driving style adopted. With the black box you can travel up to 10,000 kilometers per year And 12,000 kilometers for freight transport.

Restrictions on circulation, therefore, they will no longer be triggered according to the time and day of the weekbut only afterwards of the exhaustion of the permitted mileage to each type of vehicle.

MoVe black box in the Lombardy Region

Therefore, you will be able to choose freely when to use the carbearing in mind that a moderate speed, with a more fluid driving style, will allow you to save emissions and obtain a ecobonuswhich will be added to the kilometers allowed.

Thresholds km Move In Area B Milan

A diesel car 5 euros with the black box it can travel 2,000 km per year within Area B until 09.30.2024.

ENVIRONMENTAL CLASS Cat. M1, M2 (Km/year) Cat. N1, N2 (Km/year) Cat. M3, N3 (Km/year) Petrol Euro 0 200km 200km 200km Diesel Euro 0 200km 200km 200km Petrol Euro 1 300km 300km 300km Diesel Euro 1 300km 300km 300km Petrol Euro 2 600km 600km 600km Diesel Euro 2 600km 600km 600km Diesel Euro 3 1,500 km 1,500 km 1,500 km Diesel Euro 4 1,800 km 2,000 km 2,000 km Diesel Euro 5 2,000 km – – Area B black box km thresholds

Thresholds km Move In Lombardy

A diesel car Euro 4 with the black box you can travel in Lombardy 10,000km per year.

ENVIRONMENTAL CLASS AREA Cat. M1, M2 (Km/year) Cat. N1, N2 (Km/year) Cat. M3, N3 (Km/year) Petrol Euro 0 Area 1 and 2 1000 2000 2000 Diesel Euro 0 Area 1 and 2 1000 2000 2000 Petrol Euro 1 Area 1 and 2 2000 4000 4000 Diesel Euro 1 Area 1 and 2 2000 4000 4000 Diesel Euro 2 Area 1 and 2 4000 6000 6000 Diesel Euro 3 Area 1 and 2 7000 9000 9000 Diesel Euro 4 Area 1 8000 10000 10000 Thresholds km Move In Lombardy

Area 1:

agglomerations of Milan, Brescia and Bergamo;

provincial capitals of the lower plain (Pavia, Lodi, Cremona and Mantua) and related surrounding municipalities belonging to zone A defined in the Regional Council resolution no. 2605/11;

Municipalities in band 2 with more than 30,000 inhabitants (which are: Varese, Lecco, Vigevano, Abbiategrasso and S. Giuliano Milanese).

Area 2: the entire zone A defined in the Regional Council resolution no. 2605/11 with the exception of the municipalities included in Area A1.

Thresholds km Move In Piedmont

In Piedmont, owners of polluting vehicles who join Move In (petrol Euro 0, 1, 2 and diesel Euro 0,1,2,3,4) they are no longer subject to hourly and daily blocks in force and may circulate in the areas subject to traffic blocks in 75 municipalities of the Piedmont Region. Below are the km thresholds per year granted:

ENVIRONMENTAL CLASS Cat. M1, M2 (Km/year) Cat. N1, N2 (Km/year) Cat. M3, N3 (Km/year) Petrol Euro 0 1,000km 2,000 km 2,000 km Diesel Euro 0 1,000km 2,000 km 2,000 km LPG Euro 0 1,000km 2,000 km – Methane Euro 0 1,000km 2,000 km – Petrol Euro 1 1,000km 2,000 km – Diesel Euro 1 1,000km 2,000 km 2,000 km LPG Euro 1 1,000km 2,000 km – Methane Euro 1 1,000km 2,000 km – Petrol Euro 2 2,000 km 3,000 km – Diesel Euro 2 2000km 3,000 km 3,000 km Diesel Euro 3 5,000 km 6,000 km 8,000 km Diesel Euro 4 8,000 km 9,000 km 12,000 km Thresholds km/year Move in Piedmont

Thresholds km Emilia Romagna

In Emilia Romagna Move In is active in common “Pair”that is, in those with a population exceeding 30 thousand inhabitants, those in the agglomeration of Bologna and the three who have decided to join the plan on a voluntary basis (Fiorano Modenese, Maranello and Rubiera).

ENVIRONMENTAL CLASS CAT. M1, M2 (KM/YEAR) CAT. N1, N2 (KM/YEAR) CAT. M3, N3 (KM/YEAR) Petrol Euro 0 1,000km 2,000 km 2,000 km Diesel Euro 0 1,000km 2,000 km 2,000 km LPG Euro 0 1,000km 2,000 km – Methane Euro 0 1,000km 2,000 km – Petrol Euro 1 1,000km 2,000 km – Diesel Euro 1 1,000km 2,000 km 2,000 km LPG Euro 1 1,000km 2,000 km – Methane Euro 1 1,000km 2,000 km – Petrol Euro 2 2,000 km 3,000 km – Diesel Euro 2 2000km 3,000 km 3,000 km Diesel Euro 3 5,000 km 6,000 km 8,000 km Diesel Euro 4 8,000 km 9,000 km 12,000 km Thresholds km Move In Emilia Romagna

How to check Move In km

The black box monitors the real kilometres traveled by the vehicle, which come progressively scaled from the available threshold. The km traveled by each vehicle with the Move In black box are sign in on the dedicated online platform. The balance of kilometers traveled is updated daily and the counting is carried out only on the road sections travelled within the perimeter of the areas subject to limitationAnd.

MoVe In mileage bonuses

The MoVe In project provides the possibility of reward good driving behavior of the vehicleattributing additional kilometers in case of:

travel on extra-urban roads

mileage up highways with speed between 70 km/h and 110 km/h

with speed between 70 km/h and 110 km/h eco-friendly driving style on urban streets (accelerations less than 2 m/s2).

For every kilometer traveled in Areas 1 and 2 – which is subtracted from the total quantity assigned – it is possible to add a fraction of an additional kilometre to be able to travel, quantified as follows:

0.2 km of ecobonus for every kilometer traveled on extra-urban roads

0.2 km of ecobonus for every kilometer traveled on motorways with speeds between 70 km/h and 110 km/h

0.1 km of ecobonus for every kilometer traveled on urban roads with an eco-friendly driving style ((accelerations lower than 2 m/s2).

Maximum acceleration bonus 2 m/s2

The bonus is linked to virtuous driving, i.e. those who do not exceed speed or acceleration, thus reducing fuel consumption and emissions. The maximum acceleration limit is 2 m/s2.

To realize how much we can accelerate, we can refer to the acceleration of city buses generally oscillating between 0.7 and 0.9 m/s2.

To stay within this limit you need to accelerate gently. How to adjust? Apart from the egg technique to save on petrol the advice is to install an APP (ANDROID – iOS) on your phone that measures and indicates acceleration.

The black box records the actual kilometers travelled

To check the kilometer counting can be referred to web applications dedicated to the project. Information can also be obtained by contacting green number of the Lombardy Region (800.318.318). Credentials are required to access the web application Spid or CNS (National Services Card with reader and PIN) o THERE IS (Electronic Identity Card). Even more easily you can keep an eye on the thresholds from the smartphone application Move In app (App Store/ Play Store).

How much does the Move In black box cost?

The ‘MoVe In’ black box, which allows for exceptions to the traffic block in Lombardy, is installed at i authorized centers available on the dedicated website. The cost is equal to 50 euros the first year (30 euros for installation and 20 euros for provision of the service) and a 20 euros for each renewal per year. Move In is sold by Air, LoJack Italy, Viasat And OCTO. With the latter the black box is given in loan for use (after expiration of the contract to be returned to the TSP).

The cost to install the black box is 50 euros

For those who already have equipment suitable for collecting the data necessary for the service, the installation cost is eliminated.

The MoVe in black box could also be a solution for other cities where traffic is limited to Euro 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 cars such as Rome for example.

