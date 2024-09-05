Ilaria Piuzzi is the new director of Public Affairs, Communication and Patient Advocacy of BeiGene Italia. In this role, in line with the strategic vision designed at European and international level, with the desire to have a positive impact in the onco-hematological field – a note reports – he will be responsible for guiding the company’s communication strategies, strengthening relationships with institutions and promoting collaboration with patient associations.

Piuzzi is a health communication professional with over 15 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector. She began her career in 2008 at Janssen, a pharmaceutical company of the Johnson & Johnson group, where in a few years she held the role of Public Affairs and Communication Manager Europe, Middle East and Africa. From 2017 to 2024 she was Head of external communication and Patient Advocacy of AstraZeneca Italia, where she gained a deep knowledge of the sector. “I am honored to join the leadership team of BeiGene Italia and to be able to offer my contribution in such an innovative, dynamic reality with one of the richest pipelines in the sector”, she states. “I am certain that Ilaria’s solid experience, her genuine passion and her determined and authentic leadership style – underlines Marco Sartori, CEO of BeiGene Italia – will contribute to accelerating the evolutionary path of BeiGene Italia, further strengthening our positioning”.

With 40 locations across 5 continents, the note recalls, BeiGene was founded in 2010 and entered Europe in 2017 with its headquarters in Basel, Switzerland.. It is a global pharmaceutical company created to provide cancer patients around the world with access to its research-driven medicines in an equitable and sustainable way. It has introduced 17 new molecules into clinical practice in 10 years. With one of the industry’s richest pipelines, BeiGene is currently working on the development of new oral small molecules and monoclonal antibodies, aiming to address 80% of oncology diseases. The company continues to invest in new therapeutic platforms: bispecific antibodies, trispecific antibodies, antibody drug conjugates, chimeric degradation activating compounds (Cdacs); all innovative therapies, with the aim of bringing innovative therapeutic options to patients around the world.

BeiGene has made zanubrutinib available to patients in Italy, a new generation molecule based on the use of a Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (Btk) inhibitor for the chronic lymphocytic leukemiaWaldenstrom’s macroglobulinemia and marginal zone lymphoma. Zanubrutinib has obtained approval at European level for a fourth indication for the treatment of patients with follicular lymphoma. In less than 5 years, zanubrutinib has been made available in 70 countries worldwide. BeiGene has also entered the world of solid oncology with the European approval of tislelizumab, a monoclonal antibody indicated for patients with non-small cell lung cancer, also indicated for patients with esophageal squamous cell carcinoma.