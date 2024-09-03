Doping | Norway’s anti-doping boss opened up in an extraordinary way – with deep concern in the background

Doping|Anders Solheim demands a change in three things.

Norwegian director of the anti-doping office Anders Solheim fears that the international games organized by vuonoma are in danger due to the neglect of anti-doping obligations.

Solheim opens up about his concerns with the Norwegian Broadcasting Corporation’s exceptionally strong words of NRK in the interview.

“It feels like we are falling behind in anti-doping work because we lack a legal basis for many of our actions,” says Solheim.

“It is important that the processing of the matter gains momentum and that we reach a lasting solution.”

Norway’s backwardness in several key areas can at worst result in the country not being allowed to organize or participate in international value competitions.

Worry related to doping testing: if an athlete cannot be tested, in the worst case, his competition can be prevented. Solheim highlights three points where change is needed in Norway or else the country is threatened with crisis.

“We need legal authorization to test minors, process personal data and get the police and customs to share with us information related to violations of doping legislation,” he says.

A model described as a short-term solution was created in Norway in 2022. According to it, parental consent is required to test athletes under the age of 18.

“We want athletes to be able to give their consent themselves. Nowadays parents can basically use the right of veto and say you can’t test our child. Then the person in question cannot participate in elite sports,” says Solheim.

in Norway for six years, an arrangement has been implemented in which special personal and health data are shared in connection with doping control. From the point of view of anti-doping work, the arrangement must continue.

Sharing information with customs and the police is necessary because an athlete can nowadays be caught using doping substances without Antidoping Norge being informed of the matter.

“This means they can compete in international competitions in Norway, even if they are caught and could be linked to doping violations under Norwegian law.”