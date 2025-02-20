From January 23 to February 13, the Great Theater Falla de Cádiz It welcomes the so -called preliminary actions.

In this qualifying phase there are 22 functions and a total of 134 adult groups: 58 comparsas, 52 chirigotas, 19 choirs and five quartets.

Every day they take the stage between Six and eight groups. The actions begin at 8:00 p.m. We tell you Who does it have today And all the details.

Order of action of the preliminary phase of COAC 2025 this Wednesday, February 19

Today eight groups are taken to the stage: a choir, three chirigotas and four troupes. This is the order.









Letter : José Manuel Pérez Martínez and Yurena Reyes González

Music : Manuel Varo Pérez and José Manuel Cardoso Romero

Address : José Manuel Cardoso Romero.

Locality: Barbate (Cádiz)

Letter : José Miguel Romero Martínez.

Music : José Miguel Romero Martínez and Juan Antonio Sánchez Carrasco.

Address : Alfredo Luque Beltrán.

Locality: Ceuta

Letter : Juan Miguel Villegas Mejías Gueli and Juan Miguel Villegas Jiménez.

Music : Alejandro Villegas Jiménez and Juan Miguel Villegas Mejías Gueli.

Address : José Manuel Cornejo Benítez Chico.

Locality: Cádiz

Letter : Germán García Rendón.

Music : Germán García Rendón.

Address : Alejandro González Ferrera.

Locality: Cádiz

Letter : Juan Manuel Braza Benítez the Sheriff.

Music : Juan Manuel Braza Benítez the Sheriff.

Address : The group.

Locality: Cádiz

Letter : David Domínguez Gutiérrez el Prince.

Music : David Domínguez Gutiérrez el Prince.

Address : Miguel Antonio Novo Martínez.

Locality: Cádiz

Letter : Miguel Ángel Llull Segura and David Verde Pérez.

Music : Miguel Ángel Llull Segura.

Address : Francisco Jesús Aragón Roca.

Locality: Cádiz

Where to see on television and online the COAC 2025

COAC 2025 can Follow live Through the different platforms of Television, Internet and Radio. All functions begin at 8:00 p.m. and the event takes place at the Falla de Cádiz Theater.

Both the preliminary phase and the grand final can be seen in full through Cádiz TV wave. In addition, the contest is also televised by the Channel 38 and by Vodafone TV (Channel 702).

Online, it is available in Cádiz Digital Wave (Livestream), Cádiz Carnival Wave (YouTube) and Cádiz TV wave (Twitch).

The actions can be heard by radio in the Dial 92.8. From the quarterfinals you can see on television in South Canal and Andalusia Televisión.