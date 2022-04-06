Doping Figure skater Kamila Valijeva’s doping case could lead to significant rule reform – Finnish proposal in the background

Liuri Tarasti, a liquidator, made a proposal to the World Anti-Doping Agency, to which he received an answer in an hour. “It’s good to find out what the responsibilities of a young athlete’s coach are.”

Only A 15-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Valijeva caught up in the use of doping substances at the turn of the year.

Trimetazidine, which is used in the treatment of dizziness and heart problems, for example, was found in the sample. The substance is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s (Wada) list of banned substances.

Valijeva was allowed to compete in the Beijing Olympics, where she was involved in winning gold for the Russian Olympic Committee in a team competition. The Olympic medals for the race have still not been awarded, as the doping cart is being processed in Rusada, the Russian Anti-Doping Commission.

Valijeva explained that she had received a heart medicine from her grandfather’s drinking glass to improve blood circulation and endurance.

The age of Valijeva makes the case problematic. According to the World Anti-Doping Code, Valijeva is a so-called protected person: an athlete under the age of 16 cannot be officially convicted of a doping violation.

Lauri Tarasti, the Administrative Adviser of the Supreme Administrative Court, turned 80 last summer.

Valijevan the case has also stunned the minister Lauri Tarastiawith extensive experience in anti-doping work. Among other things, he was involved in drafting Wada’s first rules from 2000 to 2002.

Now Tarasti, in the wake of the Valijeva case, has proposed to Wada that the coach of an athlete under the age of 18 who is outraged by doping should automatically be banned for as long as the athlete is banned from competing.

“It would be a moral teaching,” Tarasti says.

Tarasti sent a proposal to Wada in late March. General Manager of Wada Olivier Niggli replied to Tarast an hour later and said he was interested in the proposal. Also Wada’s new General Counsel Ross Wentzel interested in the proposal.

“The matter will be considered in Wada and will be considered by the Warranty. It’s good to find out what the responsibility of a young athlete’s coach is. A person under the age of 18 cannot understand what substances are given to him and cannot normally obtain them, like Valijeva’s special heart medicines, ”says Tarasti.

Because it is difficult to provide legally conclusive evidence that a coach has acquired and given doping substances to a young athlete, Tarasti proposes a penalty to the coach instead of a penalty. That would prevent the coach from participating in international value competitions.

Instead, the coaching activity could continue as before.

“There would be a difference between punishment and sanction. If the sanction is automation, no display is required. Coaches have been convicted of doping offenses, of course, but this has rarely been proven. ”

Wada renews its code every six years, most recently last year. Therefore, the implementation of Tarast’s proposal may take a long time.

“The schedule depends on Wada, I can’t say.”

There are still sections in Wada’s current rules that were drawn up by Tarast in due course. They are specifically about the athlete’s responsibility.

“It’s been a special theme for me.”

The Russians and Belarusian athletes have so far been excluded from international competition. Due to the war of aggression launched by Russia against Ukraine, no international competitions are held in Russia and Belarus.

Tarast thinks it is right that there should be no competitions in the countries, but he would free the athletes from the collar.

“I don’t like athletes allowed to compete. I do not think that closing them down is an effective way, on the contrary. It is a different matter if the athlete has expressed his support To Vladimir Putin. That’s when the athlete has become part of the power machinery. Otherwise, the athlete should compete as a neutral athlete, ”says Tarasti.

Tarasti is a well-known liquidator. By the beginning of the week, he had already completed his 21st investigation. This time, the development of private security co-operation was under investigation.

“I haven’t stopped the activity,” Tarasti, 80, says.

In sports, as Chief of Staff of the Ministry of the Environment (1983–1994) and Administrative Adviser to the Supreme Administrative Court (1994–2007), he has previously studied, among other things, the management of sports ethics in Finland, the position of the Center of Excellence in the Olympic Committee

Two years ago, he asked if a separate top sports law was needed in Finland. The result was no need.

“There is no new investigation going on now, but you never know.”