“There is no one home right now, but leave your message and we will reply as soon as possible.” This automated locution is what one expects to hear when the voicemail goes off on the recipient's mobile or landline, but in the case at hand, it is a door (or, more precisely, a video camera placed on it). , the one who answers. The hackneyed connected home It has been a reality for many years now, but some technological solutions that make it up make it possible to increase the security of homes at a very moderate cost and without the need for subscriptions.

Camcorders with 'voicemail'

The advantages of installing a video camera at the front door are obvious: studies show that can reduce the number of thefts due to its deterrent effect and facilitate the delivery of packages if no one is home (the courier can be instructed to leave the package on the carpet). However, many of these cameras pose a serious problem for privacy, since they send the recordings to a remote server and that is where the alarms are triggered. The manufacturers confirm that the recordings they travel encrypted and no one, except the owner, can access them, but “if you have lost the password, forget about the recordings,” Dave Ward, executive director of Ring for Europe, confirms to EL PAÍS, and he does so in reference to the impossibility material to access a recording that travels end-to-end encrypted. Not even company employees can do it. In the latest update of the company's cameras, a “voicemail” has been incorporated, which responds automatically if the call at the door is not answered.

Smart alarm systems without fees

There is no doubt that, in addition to a video surveillance system, installing an alarm can be a real deterrent when it comes to preventing theft. The connected alarms alert the alarm center of a possible intrusion and it contacts the owner, and, if applicable, the police. This protection is carried out through a monthly fee and the lease of equipment that does not belong to the owner. These two realities make many think before signing up for an additional service.

However, there are a considerable number of alarm systems on the market that do not require connection to a central unit (and, therefore, a subscription), and that offer more functions to their owner. What happens in the event of an intrusion with these alarm systems? The user will receive a notification on their mobile phone, while a siren sounds, and will be able to access live images of what is happening from their phone. From this point on, it will be up to him to contact the police or a neighbor, and in any case, the recordings will be available to be used later as evidence. The offer on the market is varied, but the models most valued by customers on Amazon are, among others, TecPeak Kit, Ring and Blaupunkt.

Doors that open themselves, or the advantage of leaving without keys

We have the television connected to the router, also the camcorder and even the alarm… Why not the lock? The principle could not be simpler: make the mobile phone your own key to your home and allow you to leave your home without a keychain. One may think that it could be risky in the event that the cell phone is lost or stolen, but the truth is that the main locks rely on the biometrics of the phones to grant access. That is, it is necessary to place the fingerprint on the sensor or the face on devices that allow face unlock.

Connected locks—known as smart lock— facilitate use intelligent of the same: you can open a lock remotely (if, for example, a family member has left the keys), or have the door open automatically, by proximity, when you return home, for example, with shopping bags. Being a connected device, these locks can connect to smart speakers and open (or lock) a lock, by voice; Likewise, with a couple of taps on a smart watch. Regarding security, these smart locks close the bolts in the same way as we would with the key; It only replaces the rotation with a motor and this is the one to which the “intelligence” is applied. The most valued are Nuki Smart Lock, Lockin Yale, Linus Smart Lock.

Light bulbs to simulate presence at home

Another device that allows you to improve home security and at a minimum price is smart lighting. The principle is very simple: turn on the lights remotely (or randomly), simulating that the house is occupied in our absence. Smart light bulbs contribute to the prevention of theft, mainly by simulating presence and improving lighting, since when they can be programmed they give the impression that the home is inhabited, deterring potential thieves. The other advantage of these devices is that, when integrated with other home automation systems, they can be activated following certain patterns (for example, when the sun sets), or randomly.

But without a doubt its strong point is the low unit cost and the simplicity of its configuration. They use the same socket as traditional light bulbs, so simply follow the instructions indicated in the manufacturer's application. The main brands have random or programmable ignition modes, so that the presence of someone at home is simulated even though it is empty. Among the most popular brands on the market, we find the range Philips Huethe TP-Link TAPO and the BEFORE THE.

