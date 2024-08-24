Sign on the contract

The weekend in Zandvoort will remain unforgettable in the memory of Jack Doohan. In Holland in fact, upon returning from the summer holidays, the Australian driver – currently test driver for the Alpine team – received the official confirmation of his promotion to full-time driver in 2025alongside Pierre Gasly.

The announcement had been widely anticipated in recent weeks, but it was nevertheless an emotional one to experience not only for Jack but also for his Father Mickwho made motorsport history on two wheels. Doohan senior was in fact world champion in the 500cc class of the MotoGP for five consecutive times, from 1994 to 1998. The Alpine team has published a ‘behind the scenes’ video in which he Dad Doohan congratulates his son to achieve a goal pursued throughout one’s career.

The hug with dad

“Well done, it took a lot of work”the comment of the two-wheel legend, embraced by his son who then thought it a good idea to take home a ‘souvenir’ of the day: “I need to get a copy of this – he says, pointing to the contract he just signed – I would like to keep it”.