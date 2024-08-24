Car destroyed

Under the rain of Zandvoort, on an asphalt made very slippery and very treacherous by the water, Logan Sargeant had a big scare during FP3, the last free practice session before qualifying this afternoon. The American Williams driver in fact slightly touched the wet grass exiting turn three, in the acceleration section that leads to turn 4, suddenly losing control of the car and going to disintegrate his single-seater against the guardrail. As if that were not enough, the impact also triggered a dangerous fire start which was then fortunately quickly extinguished by the marshals.

Pilot ok

Sargeant fortunately did not suffer any physical injuries and immediately warned the team by radio that he was “okay“, although it took him a few moments to realise the danger of the flames and get out of the car, after having been dazed for a few moments by the blow he had received. It will almost certainly be impossible for the Florida driver to take part in this afternoon’s qualifying given the damage suffered by the single-seater.

The pilots’ fear

The accident led to a long red flagnecessary to clear the runway of debris and above all to repair the barriers, heavily damaged in the impact. Sargeant’s crash into the barriers has scared the other drivers on the track too, who, passing by the destroyed Williams, immediately checked the health conditions of the #2 and the danger of the fire, being reassured by their engineers on the pit wall.