“Messi, we are waiting for you. Javkin is also a narco, he is not going to take care of you ”that was the threat that the soccer player received, on March 2, at the door of a supermarket belonging to the family of his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, located in Rosario (Argentina).

In addition to this, the criminals attacked the place with shots, leaving 14 bullets around the door. According to the newspaper The nation, one of the suspects is Ariel Máximo Cantero, alias ‘Guille’, leader of the fearsome gang ‘Los Monos’which is related to several cases of drug trafficking and homicide in the country.

(Keep reading: Messi Best of the Best: Wins Fifa’s The Best.)

For that reason, This February 3, the Argentine authorities decide to raid the three prisons where he and other drug traffickers are.. These are: Ezeiza, Marcos Paz and Rawson, located in Buenos Aires, Argentina. All this in order to review the cell phone of alias ‘Guille’ and look for clues to find those responsible for the events.

Contrary to this, some consider that these threats are due to Messi’s possible entry into the Newell’s Old Boys sports club and his arrival in Argentina, since he currently lives in Paris -where he plays for PSG-.

Despite everything that happened, many people sent messages of support to La Pulga. This was the case of Ezequiel Unsain, an Argentine goalkeeper who is part of the social and sports club Defensa y Justicia.

(Also: Camilo Villegas returns to the Honda Classic, the tournament that established him).

In an interview for the Argentine media TyC Sports, Unsain confessed that he was very disappointed in what had happened with Messi. In addition, he added that it is a reflection of the insecurity situation that Argentina is currently experiencing, something that he greatly regrets.

“It can’t be that people are going through this moment of great insecurity,” he said.

‘I would suggest you not come to Argentina’

On the other hand, the journalist asked Unsain what he would advise Messi if he were his friend, to which he replied: “I would suggest you not come to Argentina”.

In addition, the footballer assured the journalist that this would not be a good idea because “Messi already has a life built and a family and if he were to come it would be very difficult for him.”

(Read: Mick Schumacher would be better with his dad by his side, says former F1 boss).

Unsain took the opportunity to invite Argentines to take care of themselves and fight for their dreams despite the bad situation their country is going through.

More news

Soto and Chalarca, national walking champions

Wife of Catholic soccer player denounces mistreatment of Millonarios fans

Linda Caicedo, in the call: ready for the debut with Real Madrid

Writing LATEST NEWS