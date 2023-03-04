Eduardo Fernando Appio used the signature “LUL22” in the electronic system of Justice processes

The MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) of Paraná asked the Justice to declare suspect the head judge of the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, Eduardo Fernando Appio, in cases related to the Lava Jato operation. The information was published by the newspaper The globe and confirmed by Power360.

The petition cites the use of the signature “LUL22” as identification of the magistrate in the electronic system of Justice processes, the e-proc. The acronym was changed before the judge assumed the position that was already occupied by the senator Sergio Moro (Union Brazil-PR).

According to The globe, the document was signed by attorney Carolina Bonfadini de Sá, from the MPF-PR. She argues that Appio made a donation to the president’s campaign Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). The record of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) indicates that the magistrate donated R$ 13,000 to the PT candidate.

In addition, publications are mentioned on the magistrate’s Twitter profile with criticism of Lava Jato and the work of Moro and the deputy Deltan Dallagnol (Podemos-PR), who acted in the operation.

According to Bonfadini, the new judge “it is not invested with the necessary attribute of impartiality, which makes it impossible for the magistrate to make a fair assessment and render an equitable decision”.