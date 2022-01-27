Los Angeles, California.- Lindsey Brewer increases her skills behind the wheel before arriving at the practices of the women’s motorsports championship, with the aim of obtaining a new participation in Indycar motorsports, where she is a star in the Jay Howard team. Driver Development. The engineers help the beautiful lady to avoid unforeseen events during the competition and, with the support of her chief mechanic, her father, she performs different operations that position her among the promising women.

Marie Brewer’s role model is her compatriot Danica Patrick, a former driver who broke her in NASCAR and who advises the magnificent Indycar driver on various issues so that her future of moving up to Formula 1 is a reality. From a young age, under the support of her predecessor, Lindsey fell in love with cars, she preferred to take the role of mechanic instead of playing with her toys. She learned the basics and from then on she wanted to start her vehicle to dominate the world on four wheels.

The city of Los Angeles, California was the place in the United States that Lindsey had not recognized its most dangerous tracks and that many men and women drive in these areas to gain greater confidence and security when starting the engine. Jay Howard Driver Development’s competitor dared to live that adrenaline on the afternoon of this Thursday, January 27 of this year and not with any car, but in a sports convertible that transformed her into an Ace queen of the wheel.

The 24-year-old got ready for a masterful day in Los Angeles. She found the best set of black clothes to feel comfortable and empowered at the moment of being inside her ship, as well as posing next to it. Lindsey drove on the road for several hours and after achieving a personal record for her, she wanted to share the best day with all her millions of followers, her biggest fans inside and outside the Indycar tracks.

Lindsey Marie Brewer delivered a triple post on her Instagram social profile with her sports car that is part of her luxury collection. She turned on the machine and retrieved the baby from her garage to earn praise and amazement from all the people who glanced sideways at her perfect speed driving. These photographs gained an average of 900 thousand likes and 614 messages of admiration and charm. “Look for the best version of you,” the American wrote in the legend of her publication.

