The state of emergency that has been in force in Morocco since 2020 due to the corona pandemic has now been extended by one month until February 28.

The North African country announced a no-fly zone on November 29 to prevent the spread of the Omikron variant of the corona virus. There have been no passenger flights since then. A committee is still considering corona measures at the border and the access conditions for travelers; announcements will be made about this at a later date, the government said in a statement.

Morocco will reopen its airspace to international flights on February 7 after being closed for more than two months. The Moroccan government has decided that, AFP reports based on the Moroccan state news agency MAP.

No excess mortality in the third week of 2022 either

In the third week of January 2022, slightly fewer people died in the Netherlands than expected for this time of year. So there is no excess mortality. That is what the Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) has on Friday announced. An estimated 3,250 people died, about 140 fewer than expected. Statistics Netherlands can only report the causes of death in a few weeks. The RIVM registered forty deceased corona patients in week three, but that registration is not complete.

Last week there was no excess mortality for the first time in a long time: about 250 people died less than expected. From the beginning of August (week 31) until two weeks ago, the excess mortality was above the expected mortality, partly as a result of the corona pandemic. In December last year there was an average excess mortality of 785 per week.

There was under-mortality among people over eighty in week three: about 190 fewer people than expected in that category died. There was an excess of mortality among 64 to 80-year-olds: 57 more people than expected died. Eleven more people than expected died among the population under 65 years of age. Among vulnerable persons, such as residents of nursing homes and care institutions, there was no longer any excess mortality in week three.

Statistics Netherlands will not receive information about the causes of death of the deceased until later. Therefore, only the causes of death of all deceased until August last year are known.