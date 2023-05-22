Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

With the official announcement approaching that Paris Saint-Germain has won the French League, “League Anne”, where a tie suffices for him in the next round of the competition, with the difference between him and Lance, his closest competitor, remaining 6 points (84 points compared to 78 points), the French “Telefoot” network conducted an interview. With the Italian giant Giannoleggi Donnarumma, the goalkeeper of the team, he talked about the outcome of his current season and his opinion on the new captain of the team, Kylian Mbappe, and the “knot” of early exit from the Champions League, and the criticisms directed at him and other topics.

And he said at the beginning of the dialogue: We must remain vigilant until the last match in the league, and we must win the next two matches so that we do not enter into any complicated calculations, and our goal is to win the title.

Donnarumma admitted that there are seasons that are more difficult than others and this is normal, because it is part of football, in a clear indication that Saint-Germain was not at his best this season, and he hoped that he would be better in the new season. Donnarumma, 24, added, “I am completely satisfied with my season and happy with my statistics and numbers, but I seek to achieve further development and improvement.” He admitted that he conceded 35 goals in 35 games.

In response to a question about the failure of Saint-Germain in the Champions League, he said: We were very affected as a result of that, as we hoped to reach the farthest extent in this tournament, and I am confident that we will win it one day, because we deserve it, and our fans too, and we make every effort to in order to achieve this goal.

With regard to the criticism directed at him, he said: I am used to attack and criticism and I tolerate them with open arms.

He commented: One day you will be criticized and attacked, and on another day they will raise you to the sky with praise and praise. This is the case with football, and part of it as long as you play in a big team.

In response to a question about Kylian Mbappe, who is considered the second captain of St. Germain after the Brazilian Marquinhos, and his opinion on him, Donnarumma said: Mbappe works to improve himself and develop his performance daily and is getting more mature with the days and is one of the best strikers in the world today, and shows extraordinary enthusiasm in training or matches, And being crowned champion of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and the runner-up of the 2022 World Cup, he gives his utmost to maintain his level.

And about the strong competition last season between him and Costa Rican Keylor Navas, 36, before the latter’s departure to the English Premier League, to play for Nottingham Forest, Donnarumma said: Competition is beneficial for everyone, and makes you constantly alert and must exist because it is part of football, and makes you Always at the top, and I am happy for the confidence of the coaching staff, led by Christophe Galtier, in my abilities and capabilities, and for appointing me as the team’s first goalkeeper.