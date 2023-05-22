WB Games has just announced that Mortal Kombat has sold in total over 80 million units on all the platforms on which it has been published in the last 30 years. It is a great result that reconfirms that it is the best-selling fighting game series of all time.

As indicated by data collected by TweakTown, Super Smash Bros. is at 72.39 million, while Tekken is at 54 million. Street Fighter is content for now with 49 million, while the rest of the contenders drop significantly, with Soul Calibur at 17 million, Dead or Alive at 11.7 million, Marvel vs Capcom at 10 million and Virtua Fighter at 5.5 million. The data of these latest games, according to reports, may not be accurate, but clearly the error is not big enough for them to compete with a saga like Mortal Kombat in terms of pure sales.

This result, by the way, is one reconfirmation that the saga is more than healthy and keep selling. Indeed, in July 2021, it was indicated that Mortal Kombat was at 73 million units, while Smash Bros. was at 65.1 million units. Tekken was at 51 million and Street Fighter was at 46 million. This means that Mortal Kombat has achieved a +7 million in a couple of years, exactly like Smash Bros., thus maintaining its dominance.

Considering that Mortal Kombat 1 is coming this year, already available on Amazon among other things, it is highly probable that the gap between the WB Games saga and the Nintendo saga will become wider.

Tell us, beyond the numbers, which are your favorite fighting game sagas?