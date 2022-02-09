Donnaruma-Milan: the former Rossonero returns to farewell to the club where he grew up: “Everyone blames me, but without looking the other way”

After a life spent in the Rossoneri Gigio Donnarumma last summer he left the Milan on a free transfer to reach the PSG with a net salary of 7 million euros per season. The farewell for the national team goalkeeper was not easy, however, between the push and pull on the renewal and the criticisms of the fans, but the Castellamare di Stabia goalkeeper has never denied his affection and gratitude towards the Milan. In these days Donnarumma has returned to talk about his passage in France revealing a curious background on the failed negotiation for the extension of the contract. The “bad guy” in this affair would not be him.

Donnarumma-Milan: “The club’s last call to tell me they had taken another goalkeeper”

“After so many years it is never easy to separate from a reality like the Milan. – tells Donnarumma at the Gazzetta dello Sport – To the Milan I grew up as a man and a player. I can only thank the club for everything they have done for me. The fans have always treated me well too. In Milan I have always felt at home. But then you know how things went. Maybe everyone blames it all on me, without looking at what happened on the other side. Let’s say in summary that the last phone call from the club was to inform me that they had hired another goalkeeper. So that’s how it ended. “

The Milan for its part you enjoy it Mike Maignangreat protagonist in the derby with theInter won 2 to 1 with a brace from Giroud. “I am following him closely and so far he has made a good impression on me. – said Donnarumma speaking of his colleague – I congratulate him on what he is doing and for how he is helping Milan. I am happy for him and for the great season they are in. doing all the boys “.

