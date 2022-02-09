Nutella and Kinder arrive home, the first Ferrero online shop is born

Nutella, Kinder and all branded products Ferrero now they arrive directly at home: the historic Piedmontese multinational specialized in confectionery products has launched its first e-commerce. The task of creating and managing the channel was entrusted to the e-commerce company Deliverti.

The purpose of the development of the Ferrero and the coordination of every aspect of the sales flow, from the development of the application used to allow the customization of products to the management of warehouse activities, and again, from packaging of the items to invoicing, collections and reporting.

Deliverti maximized customer care coverage in the Ferrero shopproviding for the integration of a live chat service as well as support via email and telephone, aimed at making the shopping experience even more user centered.

The partnership between Ferrero and Deliverti – leader company in the sector of strategies in the e-commerce field – was born in 2021, the year in which the phenomenon of online purchases is the protagonist of an exponential growth, partly also linked to the current socio-economic moment. During 2021, the online retail sector in Italy confirmed an 18% growth compared to the previous year.

“The innovation of this project lies in making the product unique for the launch of a new distribution channel, disintermediating the relationship with the consumer. I was struck by Ferrero’s ability to interpret the theme of e-commerce in such an effective way. , using a personalization strategy that enhances the uniqueness of the product “, he comments Fabio Scaletmanaging director of Deliverti.

“The partnership with Ferrero signed in 2021 represented a great opportunity for us to further consolidate our presence on the market and above all to take care of the development of increasingly ambitious full outsourcing e-commerce strategies “, he adds. Giulio CupiniGeneral Manager of the company.

Deliverti worked during the year to translate Ferrero’s values ​​and offer into a complete user experience, strongly based on functionality and product customization. Starting from an approach focused on creating a user friendly interface and simplifying the navigation process, Deliverti subsequently concentrated its efforts on the optimal management of the customer journey, creating tailor-made experiences for each consumer.

In line with the intent to customize some products in the catalog Ferrero, Deliverti he oversaw, during the holiday season, the launch of campaigns based on the customization of products such as Nutella or personalized Kinder packages. The personalized marketing project has allowed Ferrero to work on fidelity and thanks also to the offer of products not available in the traditional retail channels of large-scale distribution.

The partnership between Ferrero Deliverti will continue into the new year with the aim of improving the results obtained in 2021 and collaborating in the development of innovative strategies to further expand the growth and turnover prospects of the online shop.

READ ALSO:

Diabetes and sweets, here’s the trick to eat them without raising your blood sugar

Ferrero, Covid does not stop Nutella: 12.3 billion in revenues (+ 7.8%)