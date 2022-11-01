Giuanlugi Donnarumma celebrates Halloween, “horror” photos on Instagram

“Happy Halloween!”, Happy Halloween. It is the caption that accompanies the Instagram post of Gianluigi Donnarumma together with your partner. A “disturbing” photo that portrays the goalkeeper of the Paris Saint-Germain and of Italian national team dressed as a surgeon-killer with a machete in hand.

Social media have teased Donnarumma making irony about its performance. User Francesco Pisani writes: “Gigio you are more afraid of your outings”. Deviluka82 comments “It was enough even with the PSG shirt, show the witches to everyone in the outings”. The leading actor of Gomorrah Salvatore Esposito instead he jokes: “The Machete is my stuff”.





