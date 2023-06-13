Anah LuciaGeorge the Donkey Van Rankin’s sister-in-law is going through a bad time, since she urgently needs a second transplant of kidneyWell, Magda’s sister, wife of the famous, has suffered from childhood diabetes since she was five years old, so she has not had an easy life.

That’s why the sister-in-law of Anah Lucia He is asking for help for the second transplant, since the first one was donated to him by his father, who was compatible, but again he is facing health problems, and the economic situation is not very good since he does not have insurance, so the medicine it is very expensive

Although the Van Rankin Donkey It helped her too much, it has not been enough, because those who face kidney problems require a lot of care, which is expensive, in addition, Anah Lucía has already lost the vision in her right eye, since she had a retinal detachment, for which she continues in the fight to get the transplant.

Lucía continues in the fight to find a transplant/Instagram

For those who do not know, there is already a campaign on social networks called Hoy x Anah, which has already gone viral not only on Instagram, but on television programs, which are giving voice to Donkey Van Rankin’s sister-in-law, because her desire to live are infinite.

It is worth mentioning that Anah Lucia is causing a total stir for many reasons, because in the middle of show business the sister-in-law of the Mexican driver is well known, her situation has also caused a stir.

