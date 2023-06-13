Fabrizio Corona attacks the rapper Gemitaiz: “Frustrated”

Very harsh attack by Fabrizio Corona on rapper Gemitaiz after the latter had rejoiced on social media over the death of Silvio Berlusconi.

In fact, immediately after the news of the ex premier’s death, the singer wrote on social media “Hallelujah” and then invited all those who did not agree with him to “unfollow” him.

“I won’t waste time answering anyone. Don’t you agree? Unfollow as well. Don’t you find it cute? Unfollow as well. Freedom of expression is still in force. You won’t find the €3 do-gooders here. When I insulted Salvini, I lost 6,000 followers, will they be more or less today? Who will win the Unfollow challenge? I wish you a good day” wrote Gemitaiz.

Words that Fabrizio Corona did not like who, on his own profile Instagram, he lashed out at the rapper writing: “You are a poor asshole frustrated unhappy and dissatisfied with your life of me ** a… Empty as your head. Rip”.

Subsequently, Gemitaiz himself retraced his steps apologizing for what he had previously written: “I certainly was impulsive and indelicate in my story yesterday and I am sorry for it. It was an outing that was meant to be sarcastic but upon reflection it was insensitive, no matter where I stand. And I’m sorry about that.”

“I also want to say that it was certainly not in my interest to be at the center of media attention, sometimes I forget that I am a public figure and I forget to put filters in my communication. In any case, I accept the consequences of my actions whatever they are, as it should be” Gemitaiz wrote again.

The rapper then concluded with a post scriptum: “Obviously my sin of insensitivity and my bad timing do not erase the contempt I feel for everything in which (Berlusconi ed) he was the creator and participant”.