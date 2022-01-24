The Grizzlies are the most exciting team in the NBA… unless the Dallas Mavericks appear there. The Texans had just played (and lost, of course) against the Suns, their nemesis (and that of almost everyone in the NBA right now, of course) but they recomposed themselves to overcome a rival they have taken the measure of, whom they have won three times in a row (3-1, win in the season series, in case there are ties at the end) and seven of 10 total in the last three seasons. The 104-91 leaves Jason Kidd’s 27-20 and Tennessee’s 32-17. The Mavs are fifth in the West, more and more fifths. And they are only three games away from Grizzlies and Jazz, from home court factor in the first round of the playoffs.

That the Mavs win from defense is no longer news and that is the best that can be said about the brilliant work of Jason Kidd, who came to the bench with many doubts and bad omens but who is fulfilling what he promised in his presentation: more variety of registers in attack and, above all, more defense. The fourth best in the NBA by rating and the third for points conceded, with basically the same personnel as last season and a more aggressive strategy, which uses Kristaps Porzingis (6 blocks this time, in addition to 15 points and 8 rebounds) as free man, an endless presence near the rim; And that takes the rival to his most uncomfortable shooting zones.

They go 23 games in a row in which they do not score or 50%. It’s not by chance. The Grizzlies, the fourth highest scoring attack in the NBA (112.1 on average) had 34 points this time at halftime (48-34). His minimum score in the first part of the entire season. Also in his worst shooting percentages (28%) and from 3-point range (14%, 2/14). After three quarters, Ja Morant (he finished with 35 points, 13 rebounds and 6 assists) added 25 of the 61 points (77-61) of a lost team, in which all those who were not the extraordinary base remained at 33.8% (23/68). The Mavs, who led by 22 and have won 11 of their last 13 games, took them away from the zone with a great job by Porzingis, helped by Kleber and Powell. And they got crashed from the outside, a drag on a team that obviously misses Desmond Bane and Dillon Brooks.

Less than ten days ago the Mavs left at 85 points, their minimum of the season, to some Grizzlies who this time stayed at 91 and they showed that they have no new weapons against a rival that they are not going to want to have in front of them in the playoffs. One who is seeking a new identity, one much more hard, and that is finding the best version of Luka Doncic. After a start to the season marked by injuries and shooting problems, with a level below his (soaring) standards, the Slovenian is visibly revving up. This time he did not light up from the outside (2/7 in triples) but He finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 9 assists, with a total of 13/25 shots and absolute control of the game for a team in an excellent moment, which absorbed the virtues of the Grizzlies by fighting hard for the rebound and not allowing points in transition. Some tough and smart Mavs, who dislodge in defense and go into attack in the hands of a growing Doncic. The formula is good it works. Especially against the Grizzlies, who they have fully taken the measure of.