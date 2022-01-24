The technical director of the UANL Tigers, Miguel Herrera, asks Sebastián Córdova for patience in this Closing tournament and defends him from the criticism that has come over his poor performance on three dates.

“Has three matches with their peers, they are getting to know each other, it is there, it is coming. I am not going to despair with Córdova because he has played three games, in December there was almost no work, but they are getting to know each other. There were revulsions, but it is not because Córdova has not done what I asked. Little by little he is getting to know his teammates and getting to know him”.

Remember that Córdova was booed in his first game in the University Stadium and that casts doubt on whether the fans are liking the arrival of the Mexican midfielder to the Tigres de la UANL team.

Córdova is one of the most skilled players in Mexican soccer, who can play as a striker as well as a midfielder. Miguel Herrera hopes that little by little he will adapt to the game of his teammates in Tigres and the difference will be noticed,

In the case of Carlos SalcedoMiguel Herrera was emphatic and assured that he will not play an element that is no longer thinking about the team.

“I am not going to have a player who is not thinking about the team. He is a great player, there is an offer for him that is being analyzed. At the beginning he was very involved, this circumstance of the offer came and changed. Whoever wants to be in Tigres must give himself to the maximum for this institution, if he is thinking of something else, it is not bad, but it will not be taken into account. If he does not leave, I told him to concentrate already, because he cannot be thinking of leaving. In favor, Igor has already arrived. (Lichnovsky) and we have the whole week to prepare him and see how he enters the team,” he added.

Miguel Herrera applauds the forcefulness that his forwards showed this Sunday against Pumas from UNAM and hopes that they will maintain the same trend in the remainder of the Clausura 2022 tournament.

“They are strikers and they live off opportunities, there are days when they come out on fire and on others the goal doesn’t fall. Gignac always kills himself to get opportunities, that’s how the first goal was and then he scores the penalty. Again he starts with another desire, fighting for the scoring leadership, obviously López had extra motivation because he was called up to his national team”, he pointed out.