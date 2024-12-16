Doncic’s Mavericks defeated the Warriors at home 133-143 in the game that broke the record for most triples in NBA history (48 between the two teams). The Slovenian led Dallas with a spectacular triple-double (45 points, 11 rebounds and 13 assists), in addition to 6 of 11 in triples. In addition, Klay Thompson collaborated with his team with 29 points, added to 23 from Kyrie Irving, who also distributed eight assists.

Specifically, the Texan team made 21 triples in 42 attempts, while the Californian franchise had an effectiveness of 27 of 54. The team led by Jason Kidd occupies fourth place in the Western Conference with a balance of 17-9. In the squad coached by Steve Kerr, Stephen Curry (26 points and 10 assists), Andrew Wiggins (29 points) and Draymond Green (21 points) led the way. Those from San Francisco fall to eighth position in the Western Conference with a 14-11.

On the other hand, a great Anthony Davis was the great figure of the Lakers in their home victory against the Grizzlies (116-110), reaching 40 points and capturing 16 rebounds. LeBron had a total of 18 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Austin Reaves contributed 19 points and made eight assists. The Angelenos are tenth in the Western Conference with a 14-12.

On the Memphis side, which is second in the Western Conference with 18-9, what was offered by Jaren Jackson Jr. (25 points), Ja Morant (20 points) and Zack Edey (13 points and ten rebounds) was not worth it.

In Orlando, the Knicks beat the Magic 91-100 with a new stellar version of Karl-Anthony Towns (22 points and 22 rebounds). The Dominican center was well accompanied, as usual, by Jalen Brunson (31 points) and Mikal Bridges (17 points). Tom Thibodeau’s charges are in third place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 16-10.

On the Florida team, which is fourth in the Eastern Conference with a 17-11, the scores of Moritz Wagner (32 points) and Tristan Da Silva (20 points) were not enough.

