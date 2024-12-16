Monday, December 16, 2024
Food alert due to the possible presence of metal particles in a brand of cereal bars

December 16, 2024
Food alert due to the possible presence of metal particles in a brand of cereal bars
The Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition has issued a food alert due to the possible presence of metal particles in a brand of cereal bars from Canada.

AESAN has been informed through the European Food Network (Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed – RASFF) due to the possible presence of these particles in Made Good brand bars. The agency has recommended that those who have these products at home not consume them. Its consumption, according to authorities, represents a significant health problem.

The products that are affected by the alert are:

  • Granola Bars Chocolate Drizzled Birthday Cake
  • Granola Bars Chocolate Chip
  • Granola Bars Mixed Berry
  • Chocolate Drizzeled Granola Bars Vanilla Flavor
  • Granola Bars Chocolate Banana

The initial distribution, indicates the AESAN note, has been to the autonomous communities of Valencia and Illes Valears, although it could have been expanded to more territories, so this information has been transferred to all the communities to ensure that they are removed the affected products.

