Donald Trump was released on bond after turning himself in Thursday at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.

Your visit to the prison facility was due to the need to be prosecuted in connection with the charges brought against youwhich involve alleged attempts to tamper with Georgia’s 2020 election results.

The camera captures a historic moment: his face becomes serious, a frown, a challenging look.

His stop code: PO1135809. No former or sitting president of the United States had been in such circumstances.

Donald Trump’s mugshot crossed borders, amazing.

This occurs after charges of up to 13 violations. From violating state anti-organized crime laws to putting pressure on public officials to fail in their duties, to conspiring to falsify documents.

File photo of Donald Trump

The former president’s lawyers had previously negotiated with the Prosecutor’s Office a bail of $200,000 as a condition for his immediate release.

Within minutes, he was already leaving the premises. Inside the jail, the guard staff recorded his height and weight: about 1.90 meters and 215 pounds, about 97 kilos. The above according to information from The vanguard.

The image captured in Trump’s mugshot omitted any reference to the markings on the wall behind him, and sources such as The Washington Post suggest that this is possibly misinformation, a phenomenon that has occurred with other individuals charged in the same case involving Trump.

