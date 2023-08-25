Friday, August 25, 2023
‘It’s over’: Spanish female figure explodes against Rubiales for refusing to resign

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 25, 2023
in Sports
0
‘It’s over’: Spanish female figure explodes against Rubiales for refusing to resign

Alexia Putellas - Luis Rubiales

Alexia Putellas.

Alexia Putellas.

The star of the women’s World Cup champion team could not stand the manager’s decision.

Alexia Putellasstar of the national team and twice winner of the Ballon d’Or, described this Friday as “unacceptable” the behavior of the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, who refused to resign due to the forced kiss of the player Jenni Hermoso .

“This is unacceptable. It’s over,” wrote the FC Barcelona player on the X social network, where she gave her support to Hermoso

AFP

