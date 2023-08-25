‘It’s over’: Spanish female figure explodes against Rubiales for refusing to resign

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Alexia Putellas.
Alexia Putellas.
The star of the women’s World Cup champion team could not stand the manager’s decision.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
to f
Alexia Putellasstar of the national team and twice winner of the Ballon d’Or, described this Friday as “unacceptable” the behavior of the president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, who refused to resign due to the forced kiss of the player Jenni Hermoso .
“This is unacceptable. It’s over,” wrote the FC Barcelona player on the X social network, where she gave her support to Hermoso
AFP
to f
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Spanish #female #figure #explodes #Rubiales #refusing #resign
Leave a Reply