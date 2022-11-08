The former US president Donald Trumpwho is considering a candidacy for the White House, said on Monday that he will make a “very important announcement” next week.

“I’m going to do a big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago,” his residence for Floridaannounced the Republican millionaire at a rally in Ohio, the eve of legislative elections.

Also read: Why will the United States experience an election full of uncertainty?

Until the last moment, Donald Trump put on hold the possibility of announcing his candidacy on Monday night.

I’m going to make a big announcement on Tuesday, November 15 at Mar-a-Lago

But he assured that he did not want to steal the leadership the candidates he supported. Facing a tide of red caps, the 76-year-old former president painted an extremely bleak picture of America under Joe Biden.

A country where sky-high prices “strangle homes“, where “violent crime is out of control” and where the extreme left “indoctrinates our children”.

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump.

“There is only one solution to end this madness,” said the American millionaire. “If you want to end the destruction of our country and save the American dream, you must vote Republican tomorrow,” he said.

Americans go to the polls to renew the 435 seats in the House of Representatives and a third of the Senate, in addition to electing governors and numerous local officials, who, for example, decide the state’s policies on abortion or environmental regulation.

See also High profile mattarella? It is even worse than Vittorio Emanuele with Mussolini There is only one solution to end this madness

These votes are known as midterm elections, but this time the campaign seemed like a second round of the 2020 election between Trump and Biden. Biden has said he intends to run for reelection in 2024, but the prospect doesn’t appeal to all Democrats because of his age (he’ll soon be 80) and his unpopularity.

Democracy would be in danger according to Biden

This is the time to defend democracy

the rally of Trump It practically followed Biden’s at a university in Maryland, outside Washington, with many African-Americans among the student body. “This is the time to defend” democracy, Biden said.

“Our democracy is in danger,” he said, at a time when Republican candidates are threatening to inflict defeat on him.

Donald Trump supporters in Pennsylvania.

Biden was chosen largely thanks to the support of the African American Community, whom he has tried to mobilize again in recent days. Before a generally enthusiastic audience – with the exception of a few quickly exfiltrated vocal opponents – Biden described the Republicans as the party that “wants to get rid” of the social advances launched under his command.

We have interfered, we do and we will continue to do so. See also Economy - How would the dissolution of the Disney district impact?

The campaign crudely exposed the divisions of the world’s leading power. As GOP candidates threaten not to recognize the results if they lose, billionaire Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter is fueling concerns about a wave of misinformation.

In a tweet, Musk called for voting for the Republicans, in the name of balance “given that the presidency is a Democrat.” Russia adds fuel to the fire. “We have interfered, we do and we will continue to do so. With caution, precision, surgically, in a way that is our own,” said a businessman close to the Kremlin, Yevgeny Prigozhin.

election security

The White House is not surprised by these comments, according to spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, who also said authorities had not identified “any specific credible threat” to election security from within.

no credible specific threat

The Republicans hope to take control of Congress, that is, not only of the House of Representatives, which is what usually happens in midterm elections in which the party in power is sanctioned, but of the Senate, where Biden’s Democrats They only have a majority of one vote, that of Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kevin McCarthy, possible future leader of the Republicans in the House of Representatives, already contemplated on Monday on CNN the launch of investigations into the management of Joe Biden, from the withdrawal from Afghanistan to the management of the covid-19 pandemic.

Kevin McCarthy, the Republican minority leader in the House. See also Ten Hag: I want to have the best version of Ronaldo

Nor does he rule out an eventual dismissal procedure. He also reiterated that he will not write a blank check to Ukraine if his party wins the majority in the elections. But the White House insisted that US support for Ukraine is “unwavering” regardless of the election result.

The ‘sanction vote’ that would be applied to the president

Historically, mid-term elections turn into a referendum on the tenant of the White House, which is almost never free from punishment. If the Democrats suffer a defeat, Congress will be in the hands of the opposition when they still have Biden two years of government.

Republican supporters gather for a rally with Trump in Pennsylvania this weekend.

Faced with the effectiveness of a Republican campaign focused on rampant inflation, Democrats have tried in recent days to insist on reforms launched by Biden, such as lowering prescription drug prices, increasing microchipping and record investments in infrastructure, but it will take years for Americans to feel the effects.

More than 42 million Americans have already voted early, surpassing the level of the 2018 midterm elections, according to the US Elections Project.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from EFE and AFP

More news