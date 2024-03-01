Donald Trump, the former president of the United Statesis in the center of judicial attention once again, this time due to a case related to classified documents that were found at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida. The case dates back to the raid carried out by FBI agents in 2022 at his rest residence, where more than 11,000 documents were seized, including around 100 marked as classified, some of them top secret level.

Last week, an audio recording revealed that Trump had acknowledged having kept a classified document after leaving office, which constitutes a federal crime. According to the affidavit detailing the charges, Trump's residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, was not an authorized location for the storage or possession of classified documents.

The investigation revealed the presence of secret documents, even in places such as the bathroom and shower, some of which contained highly classified information about the United States nuclear program. Despite these accusations, legal experts cited by BBC They consider the new charges unlikely to affect Trump's political campaign.

The keys to understanding the trial against Donald Trump

1. Background of the case and search to define the trial date

The case in question dates back to Trump's presidency, when classified documents were discovered at his Mar-a-Lago residence. These documents, ranging from U.S. nuclear secrets to national defense information, sparked an investigation that led to multiple criminal charges against Trump.

Trump's legal team is currently seeking to change the trial date. Initially scheduled for May 20 by Judge Aileen Cannon, nominated by the former president, it has been proposed to postpone the start of the trial until after the 2024 presidential elections. This strategy seeks to avoid a trial in an election year while Trump is campaigning. for the Republican nomination for president.

The trial could have an impact on Donald Trump's political future and return to the political arena.

2. Defense arguments and request for dismissal of the case See also Secret payments to doorman and former Playboy bunny: the cases that dot Trump

Trump's defense attorneys have made several arguments in an attempt to dismiss the case against him. They argue, among other reasons, that Trump enjoys immunity due to his status as former president and that this issue will be considered by the Supreme Court in the near future.

Additionally, Judge Cannon has been asked to dismiss the case, citing the immunity argument and other factors. However, the Prosecutor's Office has submitted a request for the trial to take place on July 8, while the defense proposes August 12 as an alternative date.

3. Possible impact on Trump's political and legal future

This court case has significant implications for Donald Trump's political and legal future. If he goes through trial and is found guilty, he could face severe legal consequences that could affect his possible return to politics.

Additionally, the strategy of delaying the trial until after the 2024 election suggests that Trump is considering a possible presidential run. If he were elected president again, he could influence the course of the pending legal proceedings against him.