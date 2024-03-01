In the elections.. Will Biden pay the price of the Gaza war?
Despite her anger at President Joe Biden's strong support for Israel, Laila Al-Abed did not rule out voting for him next November. Al-Abed, a progressive American-Palestinian activist in Dearborn, a majority-Arab-American city in Michigan, does not want to see Donald Trump in the presidency again. “Donald Trump has never been a friend of our society,” she told me as we sat in a spacious, modern Yemeni café in the city.
But to regain her support, Al-Abed said that the “minimum” Biden should do is completely reconsider America’s relationship with Israel, demand a permanent cessation of hostilities, and end US military aid to Israel, at least as long as the war continues in the Gaza Strip. In fact, given the strong support for Israel in both the Democratic and Republican parties, I am confident that cutting aid will not happen soon.
However, as I spoke to Al-Abed, I sensed a gap between my resigned assumptions and expectations about how American policy would operate and her convictions about what was necessary to avoid further mass death in Gaza. In fact, Biden's support for Israel might be expected given his declared support and the political influence enjoyed by Israel's American supporters, but the matter has become unbearable for her and others like her. That's why Al-Abed is currently running the “Listen to Michigan” campaign, which aims to persuade people to protest Biden's handling of the war by withholding their votes from him in Tuesday's Democratic primary.
It is likely that Biden will never satisfy those who are most dissatisfied with his Middle East policies, but if he does not do more to achieve this, he will be at risk of losing Michigan in the elections next November, which will likely cost him the election. The state has the largest percentage of Arab-American voters in the country, and within this community – as well as among many non-Arab Muslims, young people and progressives – there is a deep sense of anger and betrayal towards Biden for standing behind Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a time when Israel is destroying Gaza. These voters have heard Biden criticize Israel's “indiscriminate” and “excessive” bombing of Palestinian civilians and infrastructure, but they do not see his administration taking any concrete steps to curb it.
Given the strength of pro-Israel sentiment in some quarters of the Democratic Party, breaking with Israel has long been seen as politically dangerous. However, the amount of votes that will be withheld in Michigan next week will be an imperfect measure, but it will be a useful measure for knowing the extent to which adherence to Israel has become dangerous as well. Al-Abed said that the “Listen to Michigan” program, which officially began just weeks ago, aims to collect 10,000 to 15,000 votes, enough to “send a message to Joe Biden, his administration, and the Democratic Party that we are a political force.” The Biden team seems to realize that it has a problem in Michigan. Earlier this month, the team sent aides to Dearborn to meet with Arab American leaders, including a leader from Listen Michigan. The following week, Biden issued an order protecting thousands of Palestinians in the United States from deportation for the next 18 months.
In an important step against extremism, he imposed sanctions on violent settlers in the West Bank. However, as long as his efforts do not directly address the catastrophic suffering in the Gaza Strip, they will not calm activists. Although it seems clear that Trump will be worse on the issues that concern pro-Palestinian activists, their intense effort to put pressure on Biden seems to outweigh their fear of Trump’s return, at least for the time being. Therefore, politically and morally, Biden must do more than just denounce the losses among Palestinian civilians, especially since Israel threatens to attack the city of Rafah, located in southern Gaza, where more than a million displaced people live in harsh conditions.
Estimates by prominent epidemiologists indicate that if the war escalates, an additional 85,000 people may die in Gaza over the next six months. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said protest votes in the Michigan primary will only weaken Biden before November. She told me in this regard: “Every vote that does not support Joe Biden increases the possibility that we will get a second Trump presidency.”
However, not taking dissatisfaction with Biden seriously could also increase Trump's chances of winning the presidency. A recent study conducted by the polling firm Epic-MRA found that 53 percent of voters in the state, and 74 percent of Democrats, support a ceasefire in Gaza. The same poll also showed Trump leading in Michigan by 4 points, although this was equal to the poll's margin of error. “It points to a possible Trump win if things don't change dramatically,” said Bernie Bourne, a pollster for Epic-MRA.
Considering how disastrous another Trump term would be — including in Israel, where the far right is dreaming of his return — I find the people threatening to withhold their votes from Biden truly baffling and maddening. However, if the Democrats want them to come to their senses, listening to them is more effective than giving them lessons and sermons.
* American writer and journalist.
Published by special arrangement with the New York Times Service.
