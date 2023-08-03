The former president of the United States donald trump returns this Thursday to appear before a court, in this case in Washington DC, to read the charges after his indictment two days ago for allegedly attempt to reverse the 2020 election result he lost to Joe Biden.

These are the keys to a case that special prosecutor Jack Smith has been investigating for months.

What is he accused of?

The former president is accused of four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

For the first of these charges, he could receive a maximum sentence of five years in prison, for the second and third twenty years in prison, respectively, and for the fourth, ten years.

The indictment describes that after losing the November 3, 2020 election to Democrat Joe Biden, the then-president embarked on a conspiracy to “reverse the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election” with false allegations of voter fraud and multiple ploys.

Basically, the document narrates the alleged efforts that Trump developed to change the electoral result against him from the day of the vote until after January 6, 2021, when a mob of his followers stormed the Capitol with the assembled Congress. to confirm Biden’s victory in the elections.

Supporters of US President Trump in the Capitol Rotunda after breaching Capitol Hill security in Washington, DC, the United States, January 6, 2021.

What happens this Thursday?

Trump will return to Washington DC this Thursday to appear before the judge at 4 pm local time (3 pm Colombia time). Moxila Upadhyayaof the federal court of the District of Columbia, for the reading of their charges.

As in the other two criminal cases he is facing, Trump is not expected to be arrested and, as he has done previously, it is possible that he will plead not guilty to the charges against him, since he considers the processes underway against him as “a witch hunt”.

The judge will hear the arguments of the prosecutors and the defense, and could later establish the conditions for Trump to be released.

In these types of appearances, the detainee’s fingerprints are normally taken and a mugshot is taken, but This last step is likely not to occur with Trump given that no such snapshot has been taken of him in previous indictments..

Despite the fact that Upadhyaya will be in charge of reading the charges, the magistrate who will have the mission of prosecuting Trump will be Tanya S. Chutkan, who has served in the position since 2014 and has presided over several cases in connection with the storming of the Capitol.

But weren’t there more cases against Trump?

This criminal accusation is added to two others of this type that the former president has faced in recent months.

One of them occurred in New York, where Trump has been indicted with 34 counts for alleged payments to the porn actress Stormy Danielswith whom he had a “affaire” in the past, to buy his silence during the 2016 election campaign. The trial is expected to begin in March 2024.

The other is in Florida, where the former president has been accused of 40 counts for illegally removing and keeping in his Mar-a-Lago mansion classified documents he removed from the White House. Here the trial is scheduled to begin in May next year.

In the current case, in Washington DC, it is unknown when the trial could begin, despite the fact that the special prosecutor has announced that he wants the process to be “quick”.

What makes this case different from the other two penalties against him?

Be that as it may, analysts and the media in the country have described this case as “The Case” against Trump, because he is basically accused of trying to subvert democracy in the United States to stay in power with all kinds of stratagems.

In addition, this will be the case for the assault on the Capitol, the culmination of his alleged attempts to illegally retain the Presidency.

However, It is still too early to know how this process will end and the implications it may have on the electoral campaign ahead of the 2024 elections, where Trump still appears as the favorite Republican candidate in his party’s primaries, are unknown.

Jack Smith, United States special counsel.

How can this case affect his presidential aspirations?

Being the first criminally charged former president in American history, in principle, it would not affect his run for the White House in 2024, because there is no legislation preventing him from running, even if he ends up behind bars.

In fact, there is the precedent of the socialist Eugene Debs, who ran for election in 1920 and obtained almost a million votes while in a jail in Atlanta (Georgia, United States) after being convicted of sedition in 1918 for protesting against United States involvement in World War I.

The law does not prevent Trump from running for president from prison, with which he could win and even be sworn in as president. What he would do next would be unknown, perhaps he would try to pardon himself, as some legal experts have ventured these days.

EFE