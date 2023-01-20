Donald Trump fined $1 million for filing ‘frivolous’ lawsuit

A US judge ordered the former president Donald Trump (2017-2021) pay a fine close to one million dollars calling a lawsuit he filed against political rivals, including Democrat Hillary Clinton, frivolous and seeking only “political revenge.”

The Republican claimed in the complaint that the former Secretary of State, his political rival in the 2016 elections, and other people involved in the investigation into the Russia’s intervention in those elections conspired to damage his reputation.

In the ruling, federal judge Donald Middlebrooks, from a court in West Palm Beach (Florida), lashes out at the former president and fines him, as well as his lawyer Alina Habba, with the payment of $938,000 to a total of 18 defendants in the case.

“This case should never have been introduced“Middlebrooks said in the 46-page ruling to which EFE had access.

“Its inadequacy as a legal claim was apparent from the start. No reasonable attorney would have brought it up. Intended for a political purpose, none of the counts in the amended complaint established a cognizable legal claim,” added the judge, who had already dismissed the lawsuit. last september.

“Trump is a prolific and sophisticated litigator who repeatedly uses the courts to exact revenge on his political adversaries,” details the judge’s decision, which was released late Thursday.

Trump “is the intellectual author of the strategic abuse of the judicial process, and cannot be seen as a litigant blindly following the advice of a lawyer,” he adds.

The judge thus ruled in favor of a motion filed last October by Clinton’s lawyers, who asked the court to impose “sanctions against the plaintiff (Trump) and his attorney for attorneys’ fees, costs, and other relief that the court deems just.”

