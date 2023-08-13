Join the WhatsApp channel of La República

There is no doubt that ‘The guy from 8’ It continues to be one of the series that many like and always seek to see it in their spare time. Since its premiere in the 70s, the production directed by Roberto Gomez Bolanos it became a success and has been admired for years by young and old. Even today, it continues to have many fans who are interested in the curiosities of the Comedy series, one of them is how the actress who gave life to Mrs. Florinda without curlers. Here we tell you about his radical change off the set of ‘El Chavo del 8’.

What did Dona Florinda look like without curlers?

We all have in mind the classic image of Mrs. Florinda with her rollers and it was almost impossible to see her without them, since they were part of the character and what characterized her. However, many of us have wondered what she looked like with her hair down outside the set of ‘El Chavo del 8’. Therefore, here we show you the radical change of Florinda Meza, who participated in the comic series with only 24 years.

This is how Mrs. Florinda looked without curlers. Photo: composition LR/Televisa/El Heraldo

What does Florinda Meza look like in 2023?

This 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the premiere of ‘El Chavo del 8’ and many of the actors and actresses who were part of the cast look very different today. Florinda Meza, at 74, still looks very vital, she continues to act in the theater and remains active on social networks.