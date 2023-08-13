The women’s road race is scheduled for the final day of the World Cycling Championships in Glasgow. Annemiek van Vleuten was the defending champion at the start of her last World Cup. Tour winner Demi Vollering also wants to try to conquer the rainbow jersey. But the Dutch couple can still expect some opposition. Follow the course between Loch Lomond and Glasgow over 154.1 km in our live blog.
